Indian Railways set to launch Hydrogen train by December 2024: Reports

India is set to launch its first eco-friendly hydrogen-powered train by December 2024, joining countries like Germany and China. The initial trial will occur on the Jind-Sonipat route. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav emphasized no plans for privatization, focusing on modernization and affordable services.

India is preparing to make a significant leap in sustainable transportation with the expected launch of its first eco-friendly hydrogen-powered train by December 2024. The Indian Railways has engaged the German company TUV-SUD to conduct an audit of the train, marking a crucial step towards this innovative project. Once operational, India will join an exclusive group of five countries worldwide, including Germany, France, Sweden, and China, that have already implemented hydrogen-powered trains.

The initial trial runs are set to take place on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana. The prototype of the hydrogen train is currently being developed at the Chennai Coach Factory. Officials indicate that the Railway Department is considering the deployment of up to 35 such trains, each costing around ₹80 crores. Additionally, an investment of ₹70 crores will be required for infrastructure on each route.



To facilitate the operation of these trains, a refuelling unit will be established at Jind, where the first train is expected to run. This unit will feature a hydrogen storage facility with a capacity of three tonnes, alongside a compressor and two dispensers to ensure rapid refuelling.



In a related announcement, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav addressed concerns regarding the privatization of the railway sector. He firmly stated, “There is no question of privatizing the railway department,” and urged those spreading rumours to cease. He emphasized that the defence and railways are the backbone of the country, highlighting the government's commitment to providing superior services at affordable rates. Vaishnav assured that over the next five years, the railways will undergo a complete transformation due to ongoing modernization efforts.

As India moves forward with this hydrogen train initiative, it underscores the country's commitment to embracing sustainable and innovative transportation solutions, paving the way for a greener future.

