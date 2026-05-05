Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced a deep tech exhibition in France, to be attended by PM Modi and President Macron. At the IIT Madras Tech Summit, he lauded the institute and detailed the govt's research and innovation initiatives.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said India is organising a grand exhibition of its deep technology in Nice, France, next month with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in attendance. He said this while attending the IIT Madras Technology Summit 2026 in the national capital, and lauded the institution for its role in "building Bharat together",

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Speaking to reporters, Pradhan emphasised that the PM Modi government is steadfast in its commitment to elevate the research and innovation ecosystem. "I want to congratulate IIT Madras for this initiative of building Bharat together...under the leadership of PM Modi, our government is committed to creating a new research and innovation ecosystem in the country, starting from Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) to high-end research funded by Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). Govt of India has allocated Rs 1 lakh crore -- Research Development Innovation fund -- giving grants to the private sector, startups," the Minister said.

Pradhan further underscored India's growing influence on the global stage, noting that the nation's talent pool will design solutions for the entire world. "We are committed to being an aspirational country. Our talent pool will create solutions not only for India but also for the global population. India is going to organise a grand exhibition of its deep technology in Nice, France, next month. PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will both be present at the inauguration...it is going to leave a global impact," he said.

IIT Madras Tech Summit 2026

Minister Pradhan also hailed the Tech Summit as a "compelling window into India's evolving innovation landscape" in an X post. He said that the event showcased a clear focus on identifying and developing scalable, technology-driven solutions for India.

The exhibition showcase at IIT Madras Tech Summit 2026 emerges as a compelling window into India’s evolving innovation landscape. They draw on the research foundation built by the 15 Centres of Excellence established by @iitmadras under the Institute of Eminence (IoE) framework… pic.twitter.com/1z2ThUOVzW — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 5, 2026

"They draw on the research foundation built by the 15 Centres of Excellence established by @iitmadras under the Institute of Eminence (IoE) framework presenting technologies that respond directly to societal challenges from healthcare and sustainability to semiconductors, energy and advanced materials," the post said.

The Tech Summit was based on the theme of "From IITM. For Bharat. Building Together", envisioned as a high-impact platform to strengthen industry-academia-government collaboration and accelerate India's progress towards the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, acoording to IIT Madras. (ANI)