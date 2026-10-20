CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke defended jailed activists Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, stating their non-violent protest is a 'Gandhian Satyagraha'. He rejected comparisons to violent international unrest in France, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Amid escalating debate comparing youth protests in India to political unrest and regime changes in Nepal and Bangladesh, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday issued a video statement on X. Rejecting claims that local demonstrations mirror international turmoil, Dipke defended jailed activists Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, saying their calm compliance was proof of a purely Gandhian Satyagraha.

'Have Some Shame and Look at India'

Addressing critics and commentators who cite global political volatility, ranging from violent youth riots in France to regime-change movements in Bangladesh and Nepal, Dipke urged observers to look at the adherence to non-violence displayed by Indian dissidents. "To those constantly pointing fingers saying, 'Look at what is happening in France...' have some shame and look at what is happening right here in India. In India, Sourav Das and Ashutosh went to jail with smiles on their faces. They didn't do anything like what is happening elsewhere. Even when they knew they were being unlawfully imprisoned, they chose peace and compassion, entering prison with smiles rather than anger or hatred in their hearts," Dipke said.

Refusing to equate domestic civil dissent with violent overthrows, Dipke argued that the conduct of the imprisoned activists distinguishes Indian civil resistance from foreign movements. "People talk about Nepal or Bangladesh, but look at our comrades: they went to jail smiling, without being provoked. They continue to embody Gandhian values—smiling on their way to jail, smiling inside the courtroom. You cannot instil hatred in them; hatred resides in you. And everyone can clearly see the state to which your hatred has brought this country," he added.

'Carrying Out the Exact Same Satyagraha'

Dipke framed the activists' imprisonment not as a tool for chaotic overthrow, but as a moral awakening rooted in India’s historic independence struggle. "Without wanting to draw direct comparisons, it reflects what Mahatma Gandhi did; when he was sent to jail, he went quietly because it was his Satyagraha. Ashutosh and Sourav are carrying out that exact same Satyagraha. By enduring that pain inside prison, they are awakening the conscience of this country. I cannot wait for them to be released," he stated.

Addressing state authorities and political opponents who view public gatherings as a threat to order, Dipke maintained that preventive detentions and prison terms would fail to break the morale of the movement or push it toward violence. "If anyone thinks locking Sourav and Ashutosh up will intimidate or break them, that is never going to happen. I assure you, when they walk out, they will emerge with the same smiles, chanting 'Inquilab Zindabad' (Long Live the Revolution), continuing on Mahatma Gandhi's path of peace and non-violence—values we deeply believe in," Dipke added.

Custody of Activists Extended

The judicial custody of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka was extended by two days after their initial five-day judicial custody ended on Monday.

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were taken back to judicial custody from Mandir Marg Police Station in Delhi after their surety was rejected over a reported mismatch in documents, their lawyers said. Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court situated at Police Station Mandir Marg extended the custody till October 21.

Political Parties Clash Over Protest Comparisons

Meanwhile, a Fox News Digital investigation published on October 9 identified 50 organisations associated with France's student protest movement and its wider network of supporters, alleging that communist, socialist and far-left groups are using demonstrations over school conditions to advance broader political and ideological agendas.

The Congress has strongly dismissed attempts to link ongoing opposition protests against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to the violent civil unrest sweeping France and other European nations, asserting that the opposition’s movement is strictly peaceful, constitutional, and centred on free and fair elections. The sharp pushback from the Congress came after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged a coordinated conspiracy by "anti-India gangs" to orchestrate "regime change" in India similar to the recent turmoil in Bangladesh and France.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)