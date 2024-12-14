Indian students 'confused and worried' as Canada asks them to submit documents afresh

Indian students in Canada are facing increased scrutiny from IRCC, being asked to resubmit documents like study permits and academic records. This has caused widespread concern, especially among those with visas expiring soon, as it coincides with stricter immigration regulations.

Indian students studying in Canada have reported receiving emails asking them to resubmit crucial documents such as study permits, visas and educational records, including marks and attendance. Since many international students have visas that are only valid for two years, the request from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), a federal agency that deals with international students, prompted widespread fear.

The move coincides with the IRCC's tightening of regulations to control the flow of foreign students, including the introduction of more stringent financial conditions and the investigation of possible admissions restrictions. When I got the email, I was a little taken aback. Avinash Kaushik, a postgraduate student from Hyderabad enrolled at Surrey, British Columbia, stated, "I was asked to submit all of my documents again, even though my visa is valid until 2026."

"They even want proof of attendance, marks, where we are working part-time, etc.," he stated.

Similar increases in these emails were noted among Punjabi students last week. To confirm their credentials, some were even required to physically visit IRCC headquarters. "Many students are confused and worried," stated Hyderabadi student Avinash Dasari, who is currently enrolled in school in Ontario.

Indian students make up a sizable portion of the foreign student population that has significantly increased in Canada in recent years. With 4.2 lakh registered, Canada is the country with the most Indian students, followed by the US with 3.3 lakh, according to the ministry of external affairs.

Students felt apprehensive about their futures due to the unexpected influx of emails. Many students are urging IRCC to provide clearer communication and address their concerns. In the meantime, experts have advised students to act promptly on document submissions to avoid potential issues.

