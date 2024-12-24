Indian Railways set to launch centrally heated sleeper train, special Vande Bharat chair car for Kashmir

Indian Railways is launching two new trains in Jammu and Kashmir: a Vande Bharat Express and a centrally heated sleeper train. The Vande Bharat Express will run between Katra and Baramulla, reducing travel time significantly, while the sleeper train will connect Srinagar and New Delhi, offering enhanced comfort and scenic views.

Indian Railways set to launch centrally heated sleeper train, special Vande Bharat chair car for Kashmir Check details gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 1:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

The Indian Railways is set to transform travel in Jammu and Kashmir by launching two new trains.  Soon, a dedicated Vande Bharat Express and a centrally heated sleeper train are anticipated to begin service, enhancing passenger comfort and connection even further. There are plans to connect Srinagar and New Delhi with a centrally heated sleeper train.

Key features include 13 hours of travel time, including passing the breathtaking Chenab Bridge—the world's tallest railway bridge at 359 meters—and gorgeous mountains. Although the train will not include second-class sleeping cars, it will provide passengers with upscale amenities. 

Also Read | Why Indian Railways shuts down stations? Rules and criteria EXPLAINED

The Indian Railways will launch an eight-coach Vande Bharat Express with chair car seating for the 246-kilometer Katra-Baramulla segment. Here are the special features: 

  • To avoid freezing, use silicone heating pads.
  • Toilet that circulates hot air through ducts that have been carefully built.
  • The Loco Pilot's windscreen has heating components to keep it from freezing in extremely cold weather.
  • Shorter travel time: Compared to the present 10-hour bus ride, the train will finish the trip in just three and a half hours.
  • This new service will help the Baramulla railway station, which is 57 kilometres from Srinagar.

Also Read | Confirmed Indian Railways tickets: All about high official quota

Katra, a major pilgrimage hub as the gateway to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, already has a 16-coach Vande Bharat Express service to New Delhi. The new Vande Bharat on the Katra-Baramulla route will allow seamless connectivity for passengers. Travellers may take the current Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Katra, then switch to the new train to get to Srinagar or Baramulla.

By the end of next month, the Katra-Baramulla Vande Bharat service should be up and running, providing locals, pilgrims, and visitors with a quicker and more comfortable way to travel.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Violent clash erupts in Bhopal: Groups attack each other with sticks, wield swords; several injured (WATCH) snt

Violent clash erupts in Bhopal: Groups attack each other with sticks, wield swords; several injured (WATCH)

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Timeline of events from fatal incident to Allu Arjun's latest legal struggle dmn

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Timeline of events from fatal incident to Allu Arjun's latest legal struggle

AAP Delhi Elections 2025 strategy: Free healthcare for seniors and now, 24-hour water supply! AJR

AAP's Delhi Elections 2025 strategy: Free healthcare for seniors and now, 24-hour water supply!

ECI clears Congress' misconceptions on voter turnout and electoral roll in Maharashtra Elections 2024 snt

ECI clears Congress' misconceptions on voter turnout and electoral roll in Maharashtra Elections 2024

UP SHOCKER: Teen boy stripped, beaten and urinated on at birthday party; dies by suicide at Basti anr

UP SHOCKER: Teen boy stripped, beaten and urinated on at birthday party; dies by suicide

Recent Stories

Violent clash erupts in Bhopal: Groups attack each other with sticks, wield swords; several injured (WATCH) snt

Violent clash erupts in Bhopal: Groups attack each other with sticks, wield swords; several injured (WATCH)

Turkey explosion: Videos capture devastating aftermath of blast at explosives plant that killed 12 (WATCH) snt

Turkey explosion: Videos capture devastating aftermath of blast at explosives plant that killed 12 (WATCH)

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Timeline of events from fatal incident to Allu Arjun's latest legal struggle dmn

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Timeline of events from fatal incident to Allu Arjun's latest legal struggle

PHOTOS Deepika Padukone inspired 8 salwar suit designs ATG

(PHOTOS) Deepika Padukone inspired 8 salwar suit designs

Jiade Stock Spikes To A Month-High: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Jiade Stock Spikes To A Month-High: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon