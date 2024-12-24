Indian Railways set to launch centrally heated sleeper train, special Vande Bharat chair car for Kashmir

Indian Railways is launching two new trains in Jammu and Kashmir: a Vande Bharat Express and a centrally heated sleeper train. The Vande Bharat Express will run between Katra and Baramulla, reducing travel time significantly, while the sleeper train will connect Srinagar and New Delhi, offering enhanced comfort and scenic views.

Key features include 13 hours of travel time, including passing the breathtaking Chenab Bridge—the world's tallest railway bridge at 359 meters—and gorgeous mountains. Although the train will not include second-class sleeping cars, it will provide passengers with upscale amenities.

The Indian Railways will launch an eight-coach Vande Bharat Express with chair car seating for the 246-kilometer Katra-Baramulla segment. Here are the special features:

To avoid freezing, use silicone heating pads.

Toilet that circulates hot air through ducts that have been carefully built.

The Loco Pilot's windscreen has heating components to keep it from freezing in extremely cold weather.

Shorter travel time: Compared to the present 10-hour bus ride, the train will finish the trip in just three and a half hours.

This new service will help the Baramulla railway station, which is 57 kilometres from Srinagar.

Katra, a major pilgrimage hub as the gateway to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, already has a 16-coach Vande Bharat Express service to New Delhi. The new Vande Bharat on the Katra-Baramulla route will allow seamless connectivity for passengers. Travellers may take the current Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Katra, then switch to the new train to get to Srinagar or Baramulla.

By the end of next month, the Katra-Baramulla Vande Bharat service should be up and running, providing locals, pilgrims, and visitors with a quicker and more comfortable way to travel.

