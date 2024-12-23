Confirmed Indian Railways tickets: All about high official quota

Getting train tickets during festivals and holidays isn't easy. Even Tatkal bookings are difficult. But there's a quota that guarantees confirmation. Let's explore...

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 1:38 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

25 million people travel by train daily in India. Numerous trains operate for passenger convenience. Despite this, securing a ticket when needed is tough due to high demand, especially during holidays and festivals.

article_image2

Train travel is convenient, making it popular. Let's learn how to secure confirmed tickets without Tatkal, anytime.

article_image3

Sometimes, booked tickets end up on the waiting list or RAC. Traveling in reserved coaches with waiting tickets isn't allowed. Securing seats on crowded trains is difficult. Booking under this quota guarantees a 100% confirmed ticket.

article_image4

Indian Railways has a High Official Quota for emergency tickets. Even waiting list tickets under this quota get confirmed. It's typically for government guests, railway officials, VIPs, MPs, MLAs, government officers, and High Court Chief Justices.

article_image5

Indian Railways

While for officials and VIPs, the general public can also get confirmed tickets. Get a waiting/RAC ticket, submit documents, and get it confirmed. This isn't available during booking.

article_image6

Get a general ticket, go to the station, submit emergency documents, and apply for confirmation. Officials will review and confirm.

