Why Indian Railways shuts down stations? Rules and criteria EXPLAINED

Learn about the rules and procedures followed by Indian Railways for closing unprofitable railway stations. This also provides information on some of the closed railway stations in India.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 4:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

Indian Railways

Indian Railways is the world's fourth largest rail network, following the US, China, and Russia. Most people in the country prefer to travel by train due to safe travel, low ticket prices, and comfortable journeys, especially for long distances.

article_image2

Indian Railways

Indian Railways operates thousands of trains daily for passenger convenience. There are over 7,000 railway stations across the country. But which railway stations in India have been closed? Do you know the rules for closing a railway station?

article_image3

Railway Closure Rules

Millions travel daily on Indian Railways, preferring it due to affordable tickets. Over 13,000 trains transport lakhs of people daily. What are the rules for closing a station? The question is whether the railway administration can arbitrarily close stations or if there are rules. You might have seen closures in remote areas.

article_image4

Station Closure Rules

What's the rule for closing stations?

According to the Ministry of Railways, if a station is deemed unprofitable or doesn't serve passenger needs, it can be closed. A station can be closed if it has less than 25 passengers daily on branch lines or 50 on main lines. The final decision rests with the Ministry.

article_image5

Station Closure Rules

How many stations have been closed?

Recently, two stations in Kanpur—Kalyanpur and Rawatpur—were closed. The closure process is ongoing. In 2020-21, seven stations in Andhra Pradesh were closed due to unprofitability and low popularity. In Tamil Nadu, Vangal station on the Salem-Karur line was closed earlier this year. Essentially, stations with no passenger traffic are closed, with no further operations as per railway rules.

