Indian Railways cancels over 450 trains today: Check full list of rescheduled trains on February 16, 2023

Some of the trains cancelled by Indian Railways are: 12034 NDLS -CNB SHATABDI NEW DELHI (NDLS) - KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB), 12367 BGP ANVT VIKRAM SHILA EXP BHAGALPUR (BGP) - ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT), 12572 ANVT-GKP HAMSAFAR EXP ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT) - GORAKHPUR (GKP)

The Indian Railways has cancelled more than 450 trains that were scheduled to run on February 16, 2023. It is reportedly said that the Railways rescheduled 10 trains and diverted 55. The IRCTC will be returning back the ticket fare to the passengers who were scheduled to travel on the now-cancelled trains.

The Indian Railways cancelled, diverted and rescheduled the trains due to bad weather, maintenance work and other issues.

Also read: Nikki Yadav murder case: Official says, 'Sahil Gehlot took a wedding break during crime'; check details

Some of the trains cancelled by Indian Railways are: 12034 NDLS -CNB SHATABDI NEW DELHI (NDLS) - KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB), 12367 BGP ANVT VIKRAM SHILA EXP BHAGALPUR (BGP) - ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT), 12572 ANVT-GKP HAMSAFAR EXP ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT) - GORAKHPUR (GKP), 14006 LICHCHIVI EXPRESS ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT) - SITAMARHI (SMI) and 15621 KYQ-ANVT EXPRESS KAMAKHYA (KYQ) - ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT).

Full list of rescheduled trains:

PRAYAGRAJ SANGAM (PYGS) - AYODHYA CANTT (AYC)PSPC16-Feb 06:3016-Feb 07:3001:0004998 FZR-LDH MEXP

FIROZPUR CANT (FZR) - LUDHIANA JN (LDH)PSPC16-Feb 13:5016-Feb 15:0001:1005550 SPJ-SHC PASSENGER SPL

SAMASTIPUR JN (SPJ) - SAHARSA JN (SHC)PSPC16-Feb 04:0016-Feb 05:3001:3009092 HSR-MMCT TOD SPL

HISAR (HSR) - MUMBAI CENTRAL (MMCT)TOD16-Feb 00:1516-Feb 02:1502:0011109 VGLB - LJN INTERCITY

VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION (VGLB) - LUCKNOW (LJN)MEX16-Feb 06:1016-Feb 08:1002:0012222 HWH-PUNE DURANTO EXP

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - PUNE JN (PUNE)DRNT16-Feb 05:4516-Feb 07:1501:3012755 COA-BVC EXP

KAKINADA PORT (COA) - BHAVNAGAR TERMINUS (BVC)SUF16-Feb 05:3016-Feb 12:1006:4017646 RAL-SC PASS

REPALLE (RAL) - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC)MEX16-Feb 07:1016-Feb 07:5500:4518478 YNRK-PURI EXPRESS

YOG NAGARI RISHIKESH (YNRK) - PURI (PURI)MEX16-Feb 05:3516-Feb 06:3501:0020833 VSKP-SC VANDE BHARAT EXP

VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC)T1816-Feb 05:4516-Feb 08:4503:00

Also read: Tripura elections 2023: Full list of key constituencies to watch out for in triangular fight

See full list of diverted trains

PRAYAGRAJ SANGAM (PYGS) - AYODHYA CANTT (AYC)PSPC16-Feb 06:3016-Feb 07:3001:0004998 FZR-LDH MEXP

FIROZPUR CANT (FZR) - LUDHIANA JN (LDH)PSPC16-Feb 13:5016-Feb 15:0001:1005550 SPJ-SHC PASSENGER SPL

SAMASTIPUR JN (SPJ) - SAHARSA JN (SHC)PSPC16-Feb 04:0016-Feb 05:3001:3009092 HSR-MMCT TOD SPL

HISAR (HSR) - MUMBAI CENTRAL (MMCT)TOD16-Feb 00:1516-Feb 02:1502:0011109 VGLB - LJN INTERCITY

VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION (VGLB) - LUCKNOW (LJN)MEX16-Feb 06:1016-Feb 08:1002:0012222 HWH-PUNE DURANTO EXP

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - PUNE JN (PUNE)DRNT16-Feb 05:4516-Feb 07:1501:3012755 COA-BVC EXP

KAKINADA PORT (COA) - BHAVNAGAR TERMINUS (BVC)SUF16-Feb 05:3016-Feb 12:1006:4017646 RAL-SC PASS

REPALLE (RAL) - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC)MEX16-Feb 07:1016-Feb 07:5500:4518478 YNRK-PURI EXPRESS

YOG NAGARI RISHIKESH (YNRK) - PURI (PURI)MEX16-Feb 05:3516-Feb 06:3501:0020833 VSKP-SC VANDE BHARAT EXP

VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC)T1816-Feb 05:4516-Feb 08:4503:00