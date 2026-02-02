Indian Railways has allocated Rs 11,486 crore for Assam and the North Eastern states, a fivefold increase since 2014. With Rs 72,468 crore in ongoing projects, the region is seeing a massive push for faster, safer rail connectivity.

The Indian Railways has allocated Rs 11,486 crore for Assam and the North Eastern states, reflecting a fivefold increase compared to 2014 and reaffirming its commitment to faster, safer and future-ready rail connectivity across the region, stated an official report on Monday.

Major Infrastructure Push and Regional Connectivity

According to an official statement from Indian Railways, a massive infrastructure push is underway in Assam and the Northeast with Rs 72,468 crore worth of railway projects currently in progress and surveys for new railway lines are being conducted to further expand the network, while rail connectivity to Bhutan from Kokrajhar to Gelephu (69 Km) is being planned.

The Railways project has resumed, and works in Sikkim and Nagaland are also progressing at a fast rate, significantly improving regional and international connectivity, as mentioned in the report.

New Train Services and High-Speed Rail Plans

The launch of the nation's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train services on the Kamakhya-Howrah route, connecting Assam and West Bengal on 17th January 2026, is the most significant infrastructure development in Assam, said the report.

The very next day marked another proud moment with the commencement of Assam's first Amrit Bharat Express train services--Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), the statement added.

During the inauguration of Vande Bharat Sleeper train services and commencement of Assam's first Amrit Bharat Express train services, the Varanasi - Siliguri via Patna bullet train corridor has been proposed, with plans to extend it up to Guwahati in the future, bringing the Northeast onto India's high-speed rail network, as highlighted in the statement.

Network Expansion and Safety Enhancements

The statement also highlighted that the Railway network expansion and electrification have accelerated across Assam and the North East under NFR, since 2014.

About 1900 km of new tracks have been laid, while five NE states are fully electrified and Assam has achieved 98% electrification, with 2,839 km electrified across the region. Additionally, 502 flyovers and underpasses have been built and the Kavach safety system has been sanctioned for 1197 km, with works in progress on 235 km, the statement added further. (ANI)