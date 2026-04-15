The Indian Navy conducted a swift medical evacuation of a 42-year-old worker suffering from cardiac issues from the Greatdrill Chhaya oil rig, 110 km off the coast of Kochi, using an Advanced Light Helicopter from INS Garuda.

Against the backdrop of a volatile maritime corridor, the Indian Navy reaffirmed its role as the region's primary first responder on Wednesday. In a precision operation at first light, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from INS Garuda successfully evacuated a 42-year-old worker suffering from critical cardiac complications on an offshore rig. The mission, conducted 110 km off the coast of Kochi, serves as a reminder that while geopolitical tensions often dominate the headlines, the Navy's commitment to individual maritime safety remains absolute.

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Swift Response to Medical Emergency

The emergency call originated from the Oil Rig Greatdrill Chhaya, located in the deep waters of the Arabian Sea. With the patient's condition deteriorating, the Southern Naval Command mobilised a specialised medical team to coincide with the earliest possible flight window.

"In a swift and coordinated response to a medical emergency at sea, an ALH from @IN_Garuda , Southern Naval Command successfully carried out a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) from Oil Rig Greatdrill Chhaya, located 110 km off the coast of #Kochi. The emergency involved a 42 year old individual who was reported to be suffering from cardiac complications. Responding promptly, the helo was launched at first light on #15Apr 26 with a medical team and the patient was airlifted to Kochi, posted Southern Naval Command on X.

Commitment to Maritime Security

While New Delhi navigates the complex diplomatic waters of the West Asia energy crisis, this operation highlights the "human element" of maritime security. Ensuring the safety of the thousands of personnel who man India's offshore energy infrastructure is a critical, though often silent, pillar of national security.

"This operation underscores #IndianNavy's unwavering commitment to #maritimesafety and its readiness to render assistance during emergencies at sea with speed, precision, and professionalism," posted Southern Naval Command on X.

The Arabian Sea is currently one of the most monitored bodies of water in the world. As global energy prices fluctuate and naval blockades loom in the nearby Strait of Hormuz, the Indian Navy's ability to maintain high-readiness for non-combatant emergencies ensures that essential offshore operations--like those at Greatdrill Chhaya--can continue despite the heightened regional risk profile. (ANI)