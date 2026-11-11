The Indian Navy has initiated Sea Vigil-26, a pan-India coastal defence exercise running from November 11-19. It aims to validate maritime security measures across all coastal states, involving multiple agencies and stakeholders nationwide.

Overview of Sea Vigil-26

The fifth edition of the Pan-India Coastal Defence Exercise 'Sea Vigil-26' is being held from November 11 to 19, coordinated by the Indian Navy as the lead agency. The exercise will be conducted in two phases: The Coastal Defence and Security Readiness Evaluation (CDSRE) phase from November 11 to 17 followed by the Sea Phase on November 18 and 19.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, Exercise Sea Vigil was conceptualised in 2018 to validate the measures instituted to strengthen maritime security in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Sea Vigil-26 will span the entire coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone of India, and will involve all Coastal States and Union Territories, along with other maritime stakeholders, including the fishing and coastal communities.

Scope and Objectives

The exercise is significant in terms of its geographical spread, the number of participating agencies and units, and the range of its objectives. Assets of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police, Customs and other maritime agencies will participate, as per the ministry.

The conduct of the exercise is also being facilitated by the Ministries of Defence; Home Affairs; Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, together with other agencies of the Centre and Coastal states and Union Territories, a release said.

Strategic Significance

Sea Vigil is also a build-up to the Indian Navy's biennial Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX). Together, Sea Vigil and TROPEX address the entire spectrum of maritime security challenges, from coastal defence to operations on the high seas.

The conduct of Sea Vigil at the national level provides an opportunity, at the apex level, to assess the nation's preparedness towards Maritime Security and Coastal Defence. Sea Vigil-26 will provide a realistic assessment and further strengthen India's Maritime and National Security, it added. (ANI)