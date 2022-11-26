Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army honours retired havildar on his 100th birthday; netizens react

    A retired Havlidar who served in the Indian Army celebrated his 100th birthday two days ago. Havildar KK Gopalakrishnan Nair (retired) turned 100 on November 23, 2022. As the veteran soldier celebrated his birthday, the Indian Army Service Corps felicitated him with a souvenir. Check out Indian Army's post and how netizens reacted to it.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    The Indian Army has received praise on social media for commemorating one of its retired soldiers' 100th birthday. The Indian Army Service Corps sent retired Havildar KK Gopalakrishnan Nair a memento for his 100th birthday. KK Nair turned 100 on November 23.

    A picture of the veteran and the officers was published on the official Instagram page of the Indian Army.  Taking to Instagram, Indian army wrote: "#WeCare... Havildar KK Gopalakrishnan Nair (Retd), the #veteran turned 100 years on 23 Nov 2022. He was felicitated on his centenary birthday by Army Service Corps #ASC & was presented a souvenir on behalf of Director General Supplies & Transport."

    It has received many comments and 81,000 likes. The grandson of the soldier also left a comment on the image, stating, "So pleased! This is my grandpa, and our family owes Dr. Ajay Kumar, IAS, the former secretary of defence, a great debt of gratitude for organising this gathering. ASC Trivandrum deserves praise as well for organising the event at the unit level!" 

    Another user said, "Salute hai aapko sir ji, isliye jawaan ko hamesha jawaan kehte hai, jai hind jai bharat jai jawaan hai kisaan." 

    "A special salute from my heart for honouring this old man (Havildar). This deed displays the gratitude to our soldiers by our nation," said another.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 3:06 PM IST
