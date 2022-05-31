Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India to receive more rainfall this monsoon, likely to enter Karnataka by June 2

    "Most sections of the nation will experience good and evenly distributed rainfall activity," Mohapatra said as he released the Updated Long Range Rainfall Forecast for the current monsoon season. He predicted that central and peninsular India will receive 106 per cent of long-term average rainfall, while the north-eastern area would receive less.

    New Delhi, First Published May 31, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    India might receive more rain this monsoon season than previously projected, according to the meteorological service on Tuesday. "This monsoon season's average rainfall is likely to be 103 per cent of the long-term normal," India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters here.

    The IMD predicted in April that the nation will get normal rainfall – 99 per cent of the long-term average.

    Also Read | Weather update: Heavy rain expected in Kerala; thunderstorms, lightning in Bihar, Jharkhand

    The IMD predicted that the monsoon will arrive in Kerala on May 29, three days earlier than usual. Meanwhile, by June 2, the southwest monsoon will be poised to lash areas of Karnataka. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow weather warning for ten districts, including Bengaluru.

    Rainfall is forecast in Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next five days. On May 31, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu, with rain expected on June 2 and 3 in coastal and south interior Karnataka.

    Heavy rain is expected to occur shortly in Uttara Kannada, coastal districts, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Hassan, Shivamogga, Ramanagara, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru, according to the latest weather prediction.

    While northwest India was experiencing a severe heatwave, Bengaluru got substantial rain from Cyclone Asani earlier this month. The city had gloomy weather and mild rain as it experienced its coldest May day in 22 years. The maximum temperature fell to 24.3 degrees Celsius, which is 9 degrees lower than typical.

    Also Read: Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated May 31, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
