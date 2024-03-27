Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India surpasses Germany as Russia's top medicine supplier, delivering 294 million packages in 2023

    In a significant development, India has emerged as Russia's primary pharmaceutical supplier in 2023, a position previously held by Western companies.

    India surpasses Germany as Russia's top medicine supplier, delivering 294 million packages in 2023 snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 9:27 PM IST

    In a significant development, India has emerged as Russia's primary pharmaceutical supplier in 2023, a position previously held by Western companies. This significant shift, as documented by RNC Pharma, saw Indian exports surpass those of Germany, which had been Russia's top supplier in 2021 and 2022.

    Germany's pharmaceutical exports to Russia dropped by approximately 20% in the preceding year, amounting to 238.7 million packages. In contrast, Indian manufacturers bolstered their exports by 3%, delivering around 294 million packages of pharmaceuticals to Russia.

    The alteration in pharmaceutical supply dynamics can be attributed partly to the response of Western pharmaceutical firms to the Ukraine conflict. Many of these companies suspended non-essential operations and investments in Russia. Additionally, major international players such as Eli Lilly, Bayer, Pfizer, MSD, and Novartis ceased new clinical studies in the country.

    Conversely, Indian pharmaceutical companies are actively expanding their presence in the Russian market. This includes initiatives like joint ventures, as reported by RT.

    “Other key supplying countries include France, from where 149.3 million packages were imported to the Russian market (an increase of 7.6%), Hungary (112.5 million packages – 11.6% more than a year earlier) and Belarus. The latter increased supplies by 6.9%, to 109.8 million packages. The decline among large suppliers of drugs to Russia occurred in the UK (by 10.5%, to 63.2 million) and Poland (by 16.5%, to 60.9 million). Among the countries that began deliveries to Russia for the first time last year is the UAE, from which 35.7 thousand packages were imported, Armenia (1.6 thousand) and Cuba (1.5 thousand),” the RBK article reads.

    India surpasses Germany as Russia's top medicine supplier, delivering 294 million packages in 2023 snt

    According to RNC Pharma's findings for 2023, Teva, an Israeli pharmaceutical company, exported 149.8 million packages to Russia, marking an 11% increase from the previous year. Following closely in second place is India's Dr. Reddy's, which saw a 12% rise in supplies, amounting to 110.1 million packages of drugs.

    Furthermore, Mumbai-based Oxford Laboratories experienced a remarkable 67% surge in its supplies to Russia, reaching 4.8 million packages in 2023. Oxford Laboratories specializes in cardiovascular, erectile dysfunction, ophthalmology, and various other medications. Similarly, Ipca Laboratories, another prominent Indian pharmaceutical company known for its generics, witnessed a notable 58% increase in exports last year, reaching 13.7 million packages.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 9:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases 7th list, fields Navneet Rana from Maharashtra's Amravati AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases 7th list, fields Navneet Rana from Maharashtra's Amravati

    2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: Manipur issue Modi govt's biggest failure; Middle class sends a loud message ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

    2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: Manipur issue Modi govt's biggest failure; Middle class sends a loud message

    2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: Development, not freebies, matters the most to New India's voters

    2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: Development, not freebies, matters the most to New India's voters

    Arvind Kejriwal arrest: No interim relief for Delhi CM, matter to be heard on April 3 AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal arrest: No interim relief for Delhi CM, matter to be heard on April 3

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengal Congress accuses Yusuf Pathan of violating Model Code of Conduct; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengal Congress accuses Yusuf Pathan of violating MCC; check details

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad create history, become first team to score 270+ runs in an IPL match osf

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad create history, become first team to score 270+ runs in an IPL match

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad off to a electrifying start against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad osf

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad off to a electrifying start against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases 7th list, fields Navneet Rana from Maharashtra's Amravati AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases 7th list, fields Navneet Rana from Maharashtra's Amravati

    2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: Manipur issue Modi govt's biggest failure; Middle class sends a loud message ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

    2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: Manipur issue Modi govt's biggest failure; Middle class sends a loud message

    2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: Development, not freebies, matters the most to New India's voters

    2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: Development, not freebies, matters the most to New India's voters

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon