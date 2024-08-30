India's largest container port at Vadhvan to be a game changer for economy; PM Modi lays foundation; Read

Vadhvan Port, located near Dahanu town in Palghar district of Maharashtra, is poised to become one of India's largest deep-water ports. It will provide direct access to international shipping routes, reducing transit times and costs.

Palghar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Vadhvan Port on Friday (Aug 30) in Palghar, Maharashtra which is India's largest container port. The total cost of this project is around Rs. 76,000 crores. It aims to establish a world-class maritime gateway that will boost the country’s trade and economic growth by catering to large container vessels, offering deeper drafts, and accommodating ultra-large cargo ships.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at CIDCO Ground in Palghar. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying SP Singh Baghel and George Kurian attended the ceremony.

Vadhvan Port, situated near Dahanu town in Palghar district, is set to become one of India’s largest deep-water ports, offering direct access to international shipping routes and cutting down on transit times and costs. The port will be equipped with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, including deep berths, efficient cargo handling facilities, and advanced port management systems.

It is anticipated to create substantial employment opportunities, boost local businesses, and contribute significantly to the region's economic growth. The Vadhvan Port project emphasizes sustainable development, prioritizing minimal environmental impact and strict adherence to ecological standards. Once operational, the port will enhance India's maritime connectivity and solidify its position as a key global trade hub.

Significance of the Port:

Vadhavan Port is anticipated to serve as a gateway for the future International North-South Transportation Corridor (INSTC) and the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC). Designed to alleviate some of the pressure on Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Vadhavan Port will feature four multi-purpose berths, including four liquid bulk berths, a RO-RO berth, a Small Craft berth, a Coast Guard berth, and a Railway terminal. The project entails reclaiming 1,448 hectares of sea area and constructing a 10.14 km offshore breakwater along with container and cargo storage facilities.

Vadhavan Port boasts a deep draft of 20 meters, compared to the 15.5-meter draft at Nehru Port. It is projected to handle 23.2 million 20-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) annually, with each TEU representing a standard 20-foot-long, 8-foot-wide, and 8-foot-tall shipping container. As part of the PM Gati Shakti program, the project is set to stimulate economic activity and generate employment for 12 lakh individuals.

The first phase of the port is expected to be completed by 2029, with the second and final phase scheduled for completion by 2039.

