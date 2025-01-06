India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation

For the first time in India, five infants have tested positive for the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus that has drawn global attention following its recent outbreak in China.

For the first time in India, five infants have tested positive for the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus that has drawn global attention following its recent outbreak in China. The cases were reported in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat on Monday.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda sought to allay fears, stating that the government is closely monitoring the situation and emphasized that there is no cause for concern. HMPV is a well-known respiratory pathogen affecting individuals of all age groups worldwide.

Cases in Karnataka

Two cases were identified in Karnataka by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) during routine surveillance for respiratory viruses.

A three-month-old girl with a history of bronchopneumonia was admitted to Bengaluru’s Baptist Hospital. She tested positive for HMPV and has since been discharged.

An eight-month-old boy, also with a history of bronchopneumonia, was diagnosed with HMPV on January 3 at the same hospital. He is now recovering.

Both infants had no history of international travel, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Tamil Nadu Reports First Cases

In Tamil Nadu, two children tested positive for HMPV, marking the first cases in the state. Both infants are currently receiving treatment in separate hospitals, according to state health officials.

Case in Gujarat

The fifth case was reported in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A two-month-old boy from Dungarpur, Rajasthan, was admitted to a private hospital on December 24, 2024, with severe respiratory symptoms. Initially requiring ventilator support, his condition has since stabilized, stated Dr. Bhavin Solanki, a medical officer with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Government Response

While the governments of Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra assured the public that there is no reason for alarm, the Delhi government has directed all hospitals to be prepared for a potential surge in respiratory illnesses. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the central government to take swift preventive measures to avoid a health crisis.

Union Health Minister Nadda reiterated that HMPV is not a new virus and emphasized that no significant rise in respiratory infections has been observed nationwide. He assured citizens that the health authorities are taking proactive measures to manage the situation effectively.

In a video message, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda stated that following recent reports of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in China, the Ministry of Health, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are closely monitoring the situation in China and other neighboring countries.

He added that the World Health Organization (WHO) has "taken cognisance of the situation" and will soon share its report with the Indian authorities.

"The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and integrated disease surveillance programme has also been reviewed and no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens is observed in India," Nadda said.

"The health systems and surveillance network of the country remain vigilant in ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenge. There is no reason to worry we are closely monitoring the situation," he added.

In his address, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda emphasized that the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a new virus. He explained that it was first identified in 2001 and has been circulating worldwide since then. The virus spreads through the air via respiratory droplets and can affect individuals across all age groups, he said.

Nadda noted that HMPV is more prevalent during winter and early spring months.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health stated that there has been no unusual surge in cases of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in the country. It assured the public that India is well-equipped to manage any potential rise in respiratory illnesses, and necessary public health measures can be swiftly implemented if required.

