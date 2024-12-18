Bengaluru's Yellow line metro delayed again; Techies disappointed

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line launch has been delayed to mid-2025 due to train shortages, disappointing Electronic City commuters. The second train bogies will arrive by January, while fare revisions may increase ticket prices by 10-15%. Safety approvals and operational readiness are still pending.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

Bengaluru's much-awaited Yellow Line Metro, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, has yet to face another delay. Despite the completion of construction work a year ago and the arrival of a driverless train from China ten months ago, the metro line’s launch has been pushed to the second quarter of 2025, leaving techies in Electronic City disappointed.  

The delay is primarily due to the unavailability of sufficient train bogie sets. The crucial set from Titagarh Rail Systems Limited in Kolkata is yet to reach Bengaluru. Reports suggest that the bogie set will leave Kolkata in December and arrive in Bengaluru by the end of January 2025.  

The first train, already stationed at the Hebbagodi depot, is ready for operations after undergoing over 36 tests, including speed, braking, and signalling. However, at least one more train is required for full-fledged commercial operations. The six coaches of the second train are expected to arrive by road in January and will be assembled at the Hebbagodi depot. The final train, still under construction, will take more time to complete.  

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is preparing for the operational setup of the Yellow Line. Sources indicate it could take three months to obtain the necessary safety approvals from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) after the train’s arrival.  

Meanwhile, the metro fare revision committee, led by retired Madras High Court Justice R. Dharani, has been working on adjusting ticket prices. The team, which also includes retired Additional Chief Secretary E.V. Ramana Reddy and Urban Affairs official Satyendra Pal Singh, recently visited Singapore and Hong Kong to study their metro fare systems.  

Currently, Bengaluru Metro charges between ₹10 and ₹60, with a 5% discount for smart card users. It is speculated that fares may see a 10-15% hike based on the committee's report, which will be submitted to BMRCL in the coming weeks.  

While Singapore and Hong Kong metros operate under private management with an annual automatic fare revision system, BMRCL officials note that such a model may not be feasible in India. However, lessons from Delhi Metro's fare structure could be implemented locally.  

The ongoing delays and potential fare hikes have left commuters frustrated, especially tech workers in the Electronic City region, who have been eagerly awaiting the metro service. Many hope that the revised timeline will be adhered to and that passenger services on the Yellow Line will begin without further postponements.  

