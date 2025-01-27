IPL 2025: 10-sec advertisement rate hiked THIS year; Check price NOW

With the IPL 2025 season set to begin in March, the cost of 10-second commercial advertisements aired during IPL matches has seen a significant increase

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 3:35 PM IST

IPL 2025: 10-Second Ad Costs Skyrocket

The Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament takes place annually in India. With every match packed with sixes and wickets, millions of fans worldwide watch the IPL on TV.

The IPL is not just entertainment; it's a multi-billion dollar business. Thousands of fans flock to stadiums for each match, generating hundreds of crores in revenue
 

article_image2

IPL 2025

TV and OTT platforms broadcasting IPL matches air commercials between overs, after wickets, and during drinks breaks. These short ads command hefty fees.

With the 2025 IPL season starting in March, the cost of a 10-second TV ad has risen by 9% to 15%, according to economists. Last year, a 10-second slot cost ₹16.4 lakh; in 2025, it's ₹18 to ₹19 lakh
 

article_image3

IPL 2025 Teams

Advertisers will pay ₹19 lakh for a 10-second TV or OTT spot during IPL matches. Jio Cinema and Disney+ Hotstar have merged to form 'Jio-Star,' which will broadcast the 2025 IPL.

Economists attribute the ad price hike to the Jio-Star merger. Marketer Lloyd Mathias notes, ''Since IPL's inception, there's been competition between TV and digital for advertisers

article_image4

CSK Team

With Jio-Star, there's less competition, leading to higher ad prices. The 2024 IPL season, preceding elections, saw lower ad rates. But high anticipation for 2025 has driven prices up

