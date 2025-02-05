China targets Google amidst US trade war escalation, initiates antitrust investigation against tech giant

Following US tariffs on China, Google faces an antitrust probe in China. This escalation in trade tensions between the two nations could significantly impact global commerce and economic stability.

China targets Google amidst US trade war escalation, initiates antitrust investigation against tech giant gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 10:05 AM IST

Following US President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on China, Google became the first American firm to come under fire from the nation. China swiftly announced further tariffs on a number of US items and opened an antitrust probe against internet giant Google in reaction to President Trump's 10% tax on Chinese imports.  The State Administration for Market Regulation declared on that it would probe Google for alleged antitrust violations. At the same time, Beijing levied a 10% tax on oil and farm equipment and a 15% tax on U.S. coal and liquefied natural gas exports.

The trade tensions between the two biggest economies in the world have significantly increased as a result of these events, which might have a substantial impact on both global commerce and economic stability. Although Google continues to run its advertising business in China, its consumer services have been mainly unavailable since 2010. Chinese companies wishing to advertise on Google platforms overseas benefit from these operations.

China's measures are seen by analysts as a warning to American businesses that depend significantly on the Chinese market. China's probe of Google may conclude without any sanctions, according to a CNBC report that quoted Julian Evans Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics. Chinese authorities placed the US genome sequencing business Illumina Inc. and Calvin Klein's owner PVH Corp. on a blacklist of companies, further aggravating tensions. Additionally, new export regulations were put in place for commodities connected to tungsten, which are essential for many different sectors.

"The United States' unilateral imposition of tariffs seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," China's Finance Ministry said in a statement criticizing the US penalties. "In addition to being ineffective in resolving its own issues, it also jeopardizes the regular trade and economic cooperation between the United States and China," it added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Samsung first tri fold smartphone may be named this check details gcw

Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone may be named THIS | Check details

iPhone gets its first porn app: What is Hot Tub? Is it available in India? Apple reacts gcw

iPhone gets its first porn app: What is Hot Tub? Is it available in India?

Buying a gaming smartphone? 5 things to check before buying it gcw

Buying a gaming smartphone? 5 things to check before buying it

Nothing Phone 3a to feature iPhone 16 camera-like button? Here's what we know gcw

Nothing Phone 3a to feature iPhone 16 camera-like button? Here's what we know

Vivo hints at powerful V50 series camera, new wedding mode unveiled! gcw

Vivo hints at powerful V50 series camera, new wedding mode unveiled!

Recent Stories

Kerala: Trangender accuses NCP leader of sexual assault at lodge in Malappuram mannarkkad; probe underway anr

Kerala: Trangender accuses NCP leader of sexual assault at lodge in Malappuram; probe underway

7 best MBA colleges in India for future business leaders iwh

7 best MBA colleges in India for future business leaders

'Who committed biggest scam while talking clean politics?': Rahul Gandhi jibes at AAP as Delhi polls progress vkp

'Who committed biggest scam while talking clean politics?': Rahul Gandhi jibes at AAP as Delhi polls progress

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly in Post Office RD and get Rs 8 lakh in 10 years! gcw

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly in Post Office RD and get Rs 8 lakh in 10 years!

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer OUT: The iconic horror series makes comeback [WATCH] NTI

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer OUT: The iconic horror series makes comeback [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon