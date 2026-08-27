The deadline for vendors to submit bids for India's indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet project, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), has been extended by two months to October 30. The bids are now scheduled to be opened on October 31.

In the mega project for the development of an indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, the timeline for submission of bids by the vendors has been extended by two months to October 30 from the earlier date of August 27.

Bidding Details and Timeline

Three firms are in the race for the project, including Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Forge, and Bharat Earth Movers Limited. The bids for the project are now scheduled to be opened on October 31.

The dates have been extended, as the bidders had sought more time to submit their proposals, Defence officials told ANI. The tender for the project was issued in May this year, and the three participating firms in the programme were supposed to submit their bids by the end of July, within 60 days.

About the AMCA Project

The AMCA is India's ambitious indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft programme aimed at significantly boosting the capabilities of the Indian Air Force while reducing dependence on foreign defence platforms. Last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the AMCA Programme Execution Model, under which the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will execute the programme through industry partnerships. (ANI)