In December 2025, India’s Russian crude oil imports fell to a ten-month low of $2.7 billion. This decline is driven by escalating Western sanctions on Russian energy firms, which have disrupted supply chains and payment logistics.

In December 2025, India’s import of Russian crude oil sank to the lowest monthly value since February 2025, reflecting a significant shift in the country’s energy sourcing amid evolving global dynamics. Data from India’s commerce ministry show that imports from Russia were valued at around $2.7 billion in December, down roughly 27 % from the prior month and falling below levels seen in the same period a year earlier.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The slide comes against a backdrop of escalating Western sanctions on major Russian energy firms, including Rosneft and Lukoil, which have been key suppliers to Indian refiners. These restrictions have disrupted traditional supply routes and complicated payment and logistics arrangements, prompting Indian buyers to reassess their crude procurement strategy.

While Russia remained one of India’s top crude suppliers in the fiscal year through December, its share of total Indian imports declined as refiners diversified toward other sources such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the United States. Russia still accounted for about 24 % of the country’s monthly crude imports, but this was down from higher shares seen earlier in 2025.

The trend also comes amid broader geopolitical developments, including US pressure on India to reduce reliance on Russian oil, and New Delhi’s stated intent to broaden its energy supply base to enhance security and market resilience.

Overall, December’s drop likely signals growing market realignment as global crude flows respond to sanctions, geopolitical priorities, and shifting refinery economics, with India balancing energy affordability with strategic diversification.