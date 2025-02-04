Ex-army man killed: Why do Pakistan-based terror groups target ex-servicemen in J&K?

Terrorists attacked the home of retired Indian Army soldier Lance Naik Manzoor Ahmed Waghey in Jammu & Kashmir, killing him, injuring his wife, and a 3-year-old child.

Ex-army man killed: Why do Pakistan-based terror groups target ex-servicemen in J&K? dmn
Author
Anish Kumar
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 9:04 PM IST

New Delhi: In a shocking act of terror, two unidentified militants attacked the home of a retired Indian Army soldier in Behibagh, Kulgam district, Jammu & Kashmir, early Monday morning, killing him, injuring his wife, and a three-year-old child. 

The incident is being seen as part of a disturbing trend of terrorists targeting ex-servicemen in the region, with security forces linking the attack to Pakistan-backed terror groups.

Gunmen Storm Home, Fire Indiscriminately


The attack occurred at 7:35AM on Monday, when the assailants entered the home of Lance Naik Manzoor Ahmed Waghey (Retd), 39, and opened fire indiscriminately, according to police sources.

Lance Naik Waghey (Retd) suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and subsequently died in the hospital. His wife, Asina Akhtar, 32, was shot in the thigh. A three-year-old girl, Saina Hameed, a relative of the couple, sustained a gunshot injury to her right hand.

All three victims were immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors said their condition is stable.

Security Forces Launch Massive Manhunt

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants. Preliminary intelligence reports suggest that the attackers were linked to a Pakistan-backed terror outfit operating in South Kashmir, sources said.

A senior security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack was part of a larger strategy by terror groups to target veterans and their families in an attempt to intimidate civilians supporting India’s counterterrorism efforts in the Valley.

“This is a desperate move by these militant groups,” the official said. “We have already neutralised 75 terrorists in J&K in 2024. Around 60% of the terrorists killed were from Pakistan. Our crackdown will continue.”

Growing Pattern of Targeting Ex-Servicemen

Over the past year, terrorists in Kashmir have increasingly targeted retired military personnel and their families, seeing them as soft targets. Officials believe that as Indian security forces eliminate more terrorists, Pakistan-backed groups are retaliating by attacking civilians.

This brazen attack on a former soldier’s family, particularly the injury of a three-year-old child, has sparked outrage across the Valley. Locals expressed anger and fear, with one resident saying, “Even children are not safe. These groups will go to any extent to spread terror.”

Pakistan's Support of Terrorism Unapologetically Continues 

India has consistently accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, a charge Islamabad has denied. However, evidence of Pakistani involvement in insurgent activities continues to emerge, with multiple reports pointing to terror networks receiving logistical support from across the border.

The attack is expected to further strain India-Pakistan relations, particularly at a time when New Delhi has intensified counterterrorism operations in the region. Meanwhile, security agencies have warned of the possibility of more such targeted attacks and are reviewing security protocols for retired military personnel and their families. 

As investigations continue, India’s security forces remain on high alert, vowing swift action against those responsible for the attack.

