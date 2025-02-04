Indian Army issues RFI for T-90 tanks’ Active Protection System to deter aerial threats

Indian Army seeks active protection system for T-90 tanks to counter anti-tank threats and UAS attacks, with a focus on 'Make in India' route.

Indian Army issues RFI for T-90 tanks Active Protection System to deter aerial threats dmn
Author
Anish Kumar
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 9:12 PM IST

New Delhi: Aiming to defeat current generation of anti-tank threats including from Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), the Indian Army has issued a request for information (RFI) to manufacture active protection system (APS) for its Russian-origin T-90 S/Sk tanks. 

Also Read: How 1000hp T-90 'Bhishma' tank is enhancing Army's strength in Ladakh's icy terrain (WATCH)

The RFI, which was issued on February 3, mentioned that the APS should have soft kill, hard kill and counter unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) measures. It should also not denuding the existing capabilities of T-90 tanks.

Active Protection System is an efficient and cost-effective system to enhance survivability of tanks in modern battlefield and same has been reflected in various present conflicts around the globe, including Russia – Ukraine war. 

The need to install APS in the t-90S tank arises after a lesson learnt from ongoing Russia – Ukraine war, wherein Russian tanks witnessed a number of aerial attacks from Ukrainian side. 

The upgradation programme will be undertaken through ‘Make in India’ route. As of now, the Indian Army is operating with over 1200 T-90s Tanks. 

In its RFI, the Indian Army mentioned that the anti-tank threat is not limited to frontal arc but has become omnidirectional. 

“The tank design based on the equilateral triangle of lethality, mobility and survivability allows limited measures to enhance survivability by increasing armour protection.”

The parameters that the Indian Army has set for the technical specifications, include that the APS should be able to detect all types of UAS including loitering UAVs, first person view (FPV), swarm, and Kamikaze drones. 
“It should also be capable of detecting all types of anti-tank projectiles in terms of RPG, ATGM, chemical and kinetic energy munitions.”

The RFI further read that the APS should not in any way compromise the mobility of the tanks and should be able to operate in high altitude areas, too. 


In its research in February 2024, the International Institute for Strategic Studies stated that the Russian military lost over 3,000 tanks, adding that Ukraine has also suffered heavy losses since Russia began special military operation against its neighbouring country, which was once a part of USSR.

Also Read: Indian Army rolls out overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank in Delhi

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ex-army man killed: Why do Pakistan-based terror groups target ex-servicemen in J&K? dmn

Ex-army man killed: Why do Pakistan-based terror groups target ex-servicemen in J&K?

Indian Navy to get crashed Adani-built Dhristi 10 Starliner drone in 6 months; MQ-9B Sea Guardian replaced

Indian Navy to get replacement of crashed Adani-built Dhristi 10 Starliner drone in 6 months

Boosting defence against aerial threats: VSHORADS successfully tested in 3 flight trials; know key features snt

Boosting defence against aerial threats: VSHORADS successfully tested in 3 flight trials; know key features

Union Budget 2025: Defence sector allocation up 9% to Rs 6.81 lakh crore vkp

Union Budget 2025: Defence sector allocation up 9% to Rs 6.81 lakh crore

Tri services exercises TROPEX and AMPHEX in Arabian Sea begin AJR

Tri-services exercises TROPEX and AMPHEX in Arabian Sea begin

Recent Stories

Daaku Maharaj to Anuja: 7 Movies and Shows Releasing THIS week NTI

Daaku Maharaj to Anuja: 7 Movies and Shows Releasing THIS week

Qualcomm Edges Higher Ahead Of Earnings, But Retail’s Feeling Uneasy

Qualcomm Edges Higher Ahead Of Earnings, But Retail’s Feeling Uneasy

Sirius XM Stock Rises After Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Hikes Stake In Company: Retail Sentiment Hits 7-Month High

Sirius XM Stock Rises After Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Hikes Stake In Company: Retail Sentiment Hits 7-Month High

PayPal Stock Tumbles Despite Upbeat Q4: But Retail Rejoices The Earnings Report

PayPal Stock Tumbles Despite Upbeat Q4: But Retail Rejoices The Earnings Report

PHOTOS Know story behind Aaradhya Bachchan's Sadhana cut hairstyle RBS

PHOTOS: Know story behind Aaradhya Bachchan's Sadhana cut hairstyle

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon