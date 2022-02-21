  • Facebook
    India records 16,051 new COVID cases, positivity rate stands at 1.93%

    India also recorded 206 more coronavirus fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 5,12,109. COVID-19 recoveries have also been recorded in the previous 24 hours, bringing the recovery rate to 98.33%.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 16,051 new Covid-19 cases in India in the previous 24 hours on Monday. As a result, the country's Covid-19 caseload has climbed to 4,28,38,524, while the active caseload has decreased to 2,02,131. In 24 hours, there was a decrease of 22,056 infections in the active caseload. According to Health Ministry statistics, the Covid-19 active caseload remained at 2,02,131 on Monday, with a daily positive rate of 1.93 per cent.

    For the 15th day in a row, the daily Covid-19 instances have stayed below one lakh. India also recorded 206 more coronavirus fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 5,12,109. Covid-19 recoveries have also been recorded in the previous 24 hours, bringing the recovery rate to 98.33%.

    Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that around 172.32 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses had been distributed to states and UTs. According to the health ministry, around 11.18 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. It further said that over 111 million Covid-19 vaccine doses remain unutilized and are accessible to states and union territories.

    According to the government, 76.01 crore samples have been tested for the virus since the epidemic hit the country. In the previous 24 hours, 8,31,087 tests were performed. According to Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavirus caseload has surpassed 424.1 million, with over 5.88 million fatalities and over 10.35 billion vaccines. According to the CSSE, the United States is the worst-affected country, with the most significant number of illnesses and fatalities (78,476,869 and 935,331, respectively).

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
