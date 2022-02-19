Coronavirus: India records 14% less new COVID cases than Friday

The country saw a total of 60,298 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.03 per cent and total recovery data reached to 4,20,37,536.



India registered a further decline in daily infections with 22,270 new cases and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours in view of Covid-19 cases stabilizing in the country. With this, the total caseload touched 4,28,02,505 and death toll reached 5,11,230, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

Active cases stood at 2,53,739, accounting for 0.59% of the total infections, as per Health Ministry data. In the last 24 hours, active cases declined by 38,353. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,20,37,536. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.21 per cent.



The daily Covid-19 positivity rate on February 19 was registered at 1.80 per cent and the rolling average of weekly positivity rate is at 2.50 per cent.