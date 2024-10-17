India ranks 6th among tourist hotspots most at risk of natural disasters, study reveals; check top 10 nations

A recent study by Journo Report in collaboration with Intersec has highlighted the tourist destinations most susceptible to natural disasters, placing India in sixth position with a composite risk score of 59.

A recent study by Journo Report in collaboration with Intersec has highlighted the tourist destinations most susceptible to natural disasters, placing India in sixth position with a composite risk score of 59. The research evaluates various factors, including earthquake frequency, flood impact, volcanic activity, and air quality, to determine the overall risk level for travelers.

Despite experiencing only 276 earthquakes annually, India's severe flood impact is alarming, affecting over 4.8 million people each year, the highest figure among the top 10 countries in the study. Furthermore, India's air quality index (AQI) raises significant concerns, averaging 188, which poses challenges for tourists sensitive to pollution. The combination of these factors positions India as a daunting destination for travelers, particularly in regions prone to flooding and air quality issues.

The study's top-ranking country, Japan, scored 87, attributed to its seismic activity, experiencing about 1,500 earthquakes annually. With a significant volcanic activity index of 122 and a population of over 123 million, Japan's preparedness for natural disasters is notable, making it a highly monitored region.

Indonesia follows in second place with a score of 76.5, reporting around 1,000 earthquakes yearly and impacting approximately 635,470 people due to flooding. Its volcanic activity adds another layer of risk for visitors.

Chile ranks third with a composite score of 68.5, facing over 1,024 earthquakes annually and housing 91 active volcanoes. Despite its smaller population of around 19.7 million, the high seismic activity and flood risks challenge the safety of tourists.

Mexico comes in fourth with a score of 62, experiencing the highest frequency of earthquakes (1,632 per year) among the countries listed, and impacting around 171,086 residents through flooding.

Russia ranks fifth with a score of 60, noting 215 annual earthquakes and a significant volcanic activity index of 117. Floods affect about 90,475 people each year, securing its position in the top five.

Following India, China ranks seventh with a score of 55, facing 426 earthquakes per year and floods that affect around 3.28 million people. The Philippines and Greece follow, scoring 53 and 52 respectively, primarily due to their susceptibility to earthquakes and floods. Peru rounds out the top 10 with a score of 51.5, recording 516 earthquakes annually and impacting approximately 51,918 people through flooding.

The study also assessed the sophistication of disaster monitoring and early warning systems across these countries. Japan leads with a perfect score of 5, showcasing its advanced earthquake and tsunami early warning systems. China ranks next with 4.5, followed by Mexico and Indonesia at 4 and 3.5 respectively. India ranks at 3, indicating ongoing improvements in its early warning systems for cyclones and floods.

The spokesperson from Intersec commented on the study: "Based on the available information and general knowledge about disaster monitoring and early warning systems in these countries, we can provide an approximate ranking of their capacities. Please note that this ranking is not definitive and may not reflect the most recent developments in each country."

Country Population Earthquake Frequency per Year Current Average Population Affected by Floods Volcanic Activity Average Air Quality Index Composite Index Japan 123,753,041.00 1,500.00 85,293.00 122 53 87 Indonesia 283,487,931.00 1,000.00 635,470.00 120 152 76.5 Chile 19,764,771.00 1,024.00 18,963.00 91 65 68.5 Mexico 130,861,007.00 1,632.00 171,086.00 38 108 62 Russia 144,820,423.00 215.00 90,475.00 117 62 60 India 1,450,935,791.00 276.00 4,835,259.00 2 188 59 China 1,419,321,278.00 426.00 3,279,455.00 10 160 55 Philippines 115,843,670.00 797.00 175,575.00 38 88 53 Greece 10,047,817.00 313.00 2,303.00 5 100 52 Peru 34,217,848.00 516.00 51,918.00 16 99 51.5

With the implications of climate change and increasing natural disasters worldwide, this study underscores the importance of awareness for travelers considering these destinations. India, with its unique challenges, especially in terms of flooding and air quality, presents significant considerations for tourists. Enhanced disaster preparedness and monitoring systems are crucial for ensuring the safety of visitors in these at-risk regions.

As travelers continue to explore the world's diverse landscapes, understanding the potential risks and the measures in place to mitigate them becomes increasingly vital in planning safe and enjoyable trips.

