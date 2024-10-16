'Manyata Tech Falls': Video of rain wreaking havoc in Bengaluru's iconic tech park stuns internet (WATCH)

Bengaluru faces chaos as severe rainfall continues, particularly at Manyata Tech Park, where flooding and a landslide have disrupted work. Viral videos show submerged roads and trapped vehicles, sparking criticism of city maintenance and humor over the situation, with suggestions of "Manyata Tech Falls" and boat rides to meetings.

Bengaluru is once again grappling with severe rainfall, leading to chaos across the city, particularly in the renowned Manyata Tech Park. Viral videos flooding social media show the tech hub drenched in water, with many employees forced to work from home as the city has faced relentless downpours for the past 18 hours.

On Wednesday morning, the situation worsened when a tree fell on the Bengaluru metro's railway track along the Purple Line, disrupting services for two hours. The timely intervention of the BMRCL staff allowed for the swift removal of the tree, and services were resumed shortly after.



Frustration among citizens is real, with numerous users on Platform X criticizing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its inadequate city maintenance. Videos depicting vehicles trapped in flooded underpasses and homes overwhelmed by water have become common on social media. One particularly striking clip from Manyata Tech Park captures the sight of water cascading down the roads, prompting users to humorously dub it "Manyata Tech Falls." This imagery evokes a mix of disbelief and sarcasm, as employees jokingly suggest that taking a shower before work is now an option.

The relentless rain also triggered a significant landslide at Manyata Tech Park, causing a 20-foot section of land, along with a retaining wall, to collapse near Gate No. 2. This incident, believed to be exacerbated by nearby excavation activities, has led to road closures for safety reasons. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the disruption has heightened concerns about the area's infrastructure.

Many social media users have seized the moment to mock the current Congress government, highlighting the failures in maintaining and developing Bengaluru as a thriving tech hub. Kiran C. Karunakaran shared a tweet, playfully referencing the flooding with “Manyagra Falls.” Another user, Abhay S Kapoor, quipped about the situation, suggesting that a new tourist attraction had emerged and joking about boat rides to meetings.

