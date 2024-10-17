Chennai reels under heavy rain, orange alert issued for seven Tamil Nadu districts

In response to the ongoing weather crisis, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the public, assuring that water stagnation in most affected areas had been cleared. To provide relief to those affected, Stalin announced that food would be served free of charge in Amma canteens across Chennai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert to as many as seven districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, on Thursday (October 17), as heavy rainfall continues to lash the region. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for other parts of the state, warning residents of potential adverse weather conditions.

The IMD attributed the downpours to a depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to pass over northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh later in the day. The weather disturbance has caused significant flooding and waterlogging in several areas, particularly in Chennai, which has been severely impacted by heavy rains.

The districts expected to experience heavy rainfall include Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry.

In addition to Tamil Nadu, the IMD has predicted rainfall in parts of southern Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and southern Karnataka, as the depression continues to affect South India. The IMD's warning has led to heightened caution across these regions, with authorities on high alert for further flooding.

The Tamil Nadu government has deployed over 200 boats and disaster response teams to assist in rescue and relief operations. Schools, colleges, and government offices in affected districts have been closed for the day. Public transportation, including bus services, has also been severely disrupted due to waterlogged streets and roads.

In Chennai, the Southern Railway has cancelled several express trains, including the Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express, due to the heavy flooding. Visuals from the city show residents wading through knee-deep water, as the city grapples with the effects of the deluge.

