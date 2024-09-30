Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Covid lockdowns on Earth led to dip in Moon's temperature by 8-10 Kelvin, reveals study

    Indian researchers have uncovered startling evidence suggesting that the global Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 may have had an impact as far-reaching as the Moon.

    Covid lockdowns on Earth led to dip in Moon's temperature by 8-10 Kelvin, reveals study snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 11:06 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

    Indian researchers have uncovered startling evidence suggesting that the global Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 may have had an impact as far-reaching as the Moon.

    A groundbreaking study, recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters, reveals that the lunar surface experienced a noticeable temperature dip during the strictest lockdown period of April-May 2020.

    This discovery was made by scientists K Durga Prasad and G Ambily from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad, using data from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO).

    The researchers analysed night-time surface temperatures at six different locations on the Moon's nearside, including two sites in Oceanus Procellarum, as well as Mare Serenitatis, Mare Imbrium, Mare Tranquillitatis, and Mare Crisium.

    Their findings revealed an anomalous decrease in temperatures during the lockdown months of 2020, with surface temperatures dropping by 8-10 Kelvin (K) compared to the same period in other years. The study examined data from 2017 to 2023, which included three years prior to the lockdown, the lockdown year itself, and three years following the event.

    PRL director Anil Bharadwaj was quoted as saying in a TOI report, "...This is an important work by our group here. It's quite unique."

    The researchers attribute this significant dip in lunar temperatures to changes in Earth's outgoing radiation during the global lockdowns.

    With human activities coming to a near halt during the pandemic, there was a marked reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and aerosols, which in turn led to less heat being trapped and re-emitted by Earth's atmosphere. This drop in Earth's radiative output is believed to have affected the Moon, which acts as a natural amplifier of Earth's radiation signature, according to the study.

    "We actually analysed data for 12 years. But used seven years data (2017 to 2023) in our study for uniformity-three years before the lockdown year, 2020 and the three years thereafter," Prasad was quoted as saying in a TOI report.

    The most notable temperature dip occurred at Site-2 of Oceanus Procellarum, where the lowest temperature recorded during the lockdown in 2020 was 96.2 K. In comparison, the highest of the lowest temperatures across all sites was 143.8 K at Site-1 in 2022, highlighting significant temperature variations between sites and years. However, 2020 consistently recorded the coldest temperatures, while a warming trend was observed in 2021 and 2022 as human activity resumed globally.

    Covid lockdowns on Earth led to dip in Moon's temperature by 8-10 Kelvin, reveals study snt

    To ensure the observed temperature changes were solely attributable to the Covid lockdown, the researchers also investigated other potential contributing factors, such as solar activity and seasonal flux variations.

    "As an anomalous decrease in lunar night-time surface temperatures during the Covid lockdown period is observed, the effect of other possible factors such as solar activity and seasonal flux variation have also been investigated. Results show that none of these factors have any influence on the observed signature, thus supporting our findings to be only due to Covid lockdown," the paper reads.

    While this study presents a fascinating correlation between Earth’s environmental changes and lunar surface temperatures, the researchers emphasize the need for more extensive data to fully establish the link. They suggest that future Moon-based observatories could play a vital role in studying the Earth's climate and environmental shifts from a celestial vantage point.

    "Moon acts as an amplifier of Earth's radiation signature. This unique global event provided us with a rare opportunity to observe how changes in human activity on Earth can affect our nearest celestial neighbour," Prasad told TOI.

    As global environmental challenges grow more complex, this study offers a new perspective on how interconnected Earth's systems are with its cosmic surroundings. It also raises questions about the potential for using extraterrestrial bodies like the Moon as observational platforms for monitoring the Earth's climate.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Junior Doctors Threaten Strike After Supreme Court Hearing in RG Kar Case

    RG Kar Case Update: Junior doctors may resume strike after Supreme Court hearing

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi warns Karnataka ADGP over Pig remark against HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi warns Karnataka ADGP over ‘Pig’ remark against HD Kumaraswamy

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-789 September 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-789 September 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Yogi government to celebrate forestry new year after planting 36.51 crore saplings vkp

    Yogi govt to celebrate 'forestry new year' after planting 36.51 crore saplings

    UP International Trade Show 2024 concludes with record-setting 5 point 5 lakh visitors and business successes anr

    UP International Trade Show 2024 concludes with record-setting 5.5 lakh visitors and business successes

    Recent Stories

    Israeli airstrikes kill 105 in Lebanon; 7 Hezbollah commanders dead in one week anr

    Israeli airstrikes kill 105 in Lebanon; 7 Hezbollah commanders dead in one week

    Junior Doctors Threaten Strike After Supreme Court Hearing in RG Kar Case

    RG Kar Case Update: Junior doctors may resume strike after Supreme Court hearing

    Jamdani to Baluchari-7 Bengali saree to buy THIS Durga Puja RBA

    Jamdani to Baluchari-7 Bengali saree to buy THIS Durga Puja

    football La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid grabs last gasp equaliser against Real Madrid scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid grabs last gasp equaliser against Real Madrid

    Mithun Chakraborty to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for his contribution to Indian cinema ATG

    Mithun Chakraborty to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for his contribution to Indian cinema

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon