Congress demands FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s resignation over FIR in Electoral bonds extortion case

The Congress party has called for the resignation of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman following the registration of a case in Bengaluru linked to the electoral bond scam. At a press conference on Sunday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the need for accountability, stating, “Nirmala has weakened democracy. Therefore, she should resign.” He further insisted on a thorough investigation into the electoral bond scheme, proposing that it be supervised by the Supreme Court through a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Ramesh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in corrupt practices through the electoral bond system, listing four methods of alleged extortion: prepaid bribes, post-paid bribes, post-raid bribes, and recoveries made through the creation of fake companies. He asserted, “The FIR has nothing to do with Congress.”



Echoing Ramesh’s sentiments, party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi remarked that the Finance Minister could not act independently in this matter. “We know who is number 1 and number 2, and we also understand who directed these actions,” he stated, hinting at higher party leadership's involvement.



Singhvi further stressed the importance of ensuring a conducive environment for free and fair elections, lamenting the current lack of such an atmosphere. He described the electoral bond scheme as an extortionist tactic employed by the BJP.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court deemed the electoral bond scheme unconstitutional, ruling that it infringed upon the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

