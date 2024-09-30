Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress demands FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s resignation over FIR in Electoral bonds extortion case

    The Congress party has demanded the resignation of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after a case linked to the electoral bond scam was registered in Bengaluru. They call for a Supreme Court-supervised investigation, alleging that the BJP engaged in corrupt practices through the electoral bond system.

    Congress demands FM Nirmala Sitharaman resignation over FIR in Electoral bonds extortion case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 11:16 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

    The Congress party has called for the resignation of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman following the registration of a case in Bengaluru linked to the electoral bond scam. At a press conference on Sunday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the need for accountability, stating, “Nirmala has weakened democracy. Therefore, she should resign.” He further insisted on a thorough investigation into the electoral bond scheme, proposing that it be supervised by the Supreme Court through a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

    Ramesh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in corrupt practices through the electoral bond system, listing four methods of alleged extortion: prepaid bribes, post-paid bribes, post-raid bribes, and recoveries made through the creation of fake companies. He asserted, “The FIR has nothing to do with Congress.”

    Bengaluru court orders FIR against FM Nirmala Sitharaman over alleged extortion through electoral bonds

    Echoing Ramesh’s sentiments, party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi remarked that the Finance Minister could not act independently in this matter. “We know who is number 1 and number 2, and we also understand who directed these actions,” he stated, hinting at higher party leadership's involvement.

    'Learn good discipline': FM Nirmala Sitharaman on EY employee death, Congress reacts; check details

    Singhvi further stressed the importance of ensuring a conducive environment for free and fair elections, lamenting the current lack of such an atmosphere. He described the electoral bond scheme as an extortionist tactic employed by the BJP.

    Earlier this year, the Supreme Court deemed the electoral bond scheme unconstitutional, ruling that it infringed upon the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi warns Karnataka ADGP over Pig remark against HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi warns Karnataka ADGP over ‘Pig’ remark against HD Kumaraswamy

    Bengaluru police arrest 10 culprits seize 72 mobiles 133 sim cards in Rs 6 crore Cyber fraud case vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest 10 culprits, seize 72 mobiles, 133 sim cards in Rs 6 crore Cyber fraud case

    Bengaluru Taj West End hotel on race course road receives bomb threat email probe underway vkp

    Bengaluru's Taj West End hotel on race course road receives hoax bomb threat email, case filed

    Bengaluru court orders FIR against FM Nirmala Sitharaman over alleged extortion through electoral bonds vkp

    Bengaluru court orders FIR against FM Nirmala Sitharaman over alleged extortion through electoral bonds

    Fire accident at Tata company near Hosur rescue ops underway vkp

    Fire accident at Tata company near Hosur, rescue ops underway

    Recent Stories

    Anupam Kher replaces Mahatma Gandhi in fake currency notes; actor shares clip - WATCH ATG

    Anupam Kher replaces Mahatma Gandhi in fake currency notes; actor shares clip - WATCH

    Nourish Your Skin: Easy raw milk face pack for a radiant glow NTI

    Nourish Your Skin: Easy raw milk face pack for a radiant glow

    Covid lockdowns on Earth led to dip in Moon's temperature by 8-10 Kelvin, reveals study snt

    Covid lockdowns on Earth led to dip in Moon's temperature by 8-10 Kelvin, reveals study

    Israeli airstrikes kill 105 in Lebanon; 7 Hezbollah commanders dead in one week anr

    Israeli airstrikes kill 105 in Lebanon; 7 Hezbollah commanders dead in one week

    Junior Doctors Threaten Strike After Supreme Court Hearing in RG Kar Case

    RG Kar Case Update: Junior doctors may resume strike after Supreme Court hearing

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon