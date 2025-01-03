India lodges 'solemn protest' with China over creation of 2 new counties in Hotan Prefecture (WATCH)

India on Friday lodged a "solemn protest" to China over the establishment of two new counties in the Hotan Prefecture, as parts of these regions fall within the Indian Union Territory of Ladakh.

India on Friday lodged a "solemn protest" to China over the establishment of two new counties in the Hotan Prefecture, as parts of these regions fall within the Indian Union Territory of Ladakh.

In a firm response, New Delhi asserted that the creation of these new counties would not affect India's longstanding and consistent position on its sovereignty over the area, nor would it lend legitimacy to China's "illegal and forcible" occupation of the region.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirmed that India has never accepted the "illegal" Chinese occupation of its territory in the area.

"We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India's Union Territory of Ladakh," he said.

"We have never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area," he said.

"Creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India's long-standing and consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China's illegal and forcible occupation of the same," Jaiswal added.

He further said: "We have lodged a solemn protest with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels."

India raises concerns over hydropower project on Brahmaputra

Days after China unveiled its plan to construct a mega dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, India reaffirmed on Friday that it will closely monitor the situation and take all necessary steps to safeguard its interests.

In its first official response to the proposed dam, New Delhi urged Beijing to ensure that the actions in upstream areas do not adversely affect the interests of the downstream states reliant on the Brahmaputra’s waters.

"We will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests," Jaiswal said.

Concerns have been raised that the dam could have a detrimental impact on the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

"As a lower riparian state with established user rights to the waters of the river, we have consistently expressed, through expert-level as well as diplomatic channels, our views and concerns to the Chinese side over mega projects on rivers in their territory," Jaiswal said.

"These have been reiterated, along with the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries, following the latest report," he said.

"The Chinese side has been urged to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas," he added.

