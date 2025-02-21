'Deeply troubling': India investigating US funding claims amid foreign interference concerns (WATCH)

MEA has said that India is investigating concerns over foreign interference after former US President Donald Trump claimed that USAID provided $21 million to India to “get someone else elected.

India on Friday expressed concerns over recent disclosures from the US administration regarding funding in India, calling the matter "deeply troubling." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the issue has raised questions about foreign interference in India's internal affairs and is currently under investigation.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that Indian authorities are examining the situation. "We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain US activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling. This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs. Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter," Jaiswal said.

He added that it would be premature to make a public statement at this stage but assured that authorities are actively reviewing the developments and will provide updates in due course.

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Trump's claims on USAID's $21 million for voter turnout in India

The controversy stems from remarks made by former US President Donald Trump at the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami, Florida on Thursday. Trump had criticized USAID's funding for 'voter turnout' in India and alleged it was part of a 'kickback scheme,' though he provided no evidence or details on who might have benefited.

Speaking at a Republican Governors' conference, Trump questioned why American funds were being directed toward India's elections. "$21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India’s turnout? We got enough problems... it's a kickback scheme, you know," he remarked. "I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected," Trump had said, drawing a comparison to previous concerns over foreign interference in US elections.

Trump further criticized India's trade policies, stating, "They got a lot of money. They're one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us. We can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high." However, he also emphasized his respect for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "I have a lot of respect for India. I have a lot of respect for the prime minister. He just left, as you know, two days ago. But we're giving $21 million for voter turnout. What about, like, voter turnout here?"

US Government's cancellation of the funding

Trump had made his statement while listing foreign aid programs cut by the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, which has been tasked with reducing government spending.

The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) recently cancelled a range of foreign aid initiatives, including the $21 million for voter turnout efforts in India. On February 16, DOGE published a list of terminated programs, confirming that the voter turnout funding for India had been scrapped. The decision was part of broader efforts to cut down on what it termed unnecessary spending from US taxpayer funds.

The situation continues to develop as Indian authorities investigate the implications of these revelations. The MEA is expected to provide further updates as the probe progresses.

Also read: USAID craziest spends REVEALED: Millions on condoms for Taliban, Afghan poppy farms to drag shows in Ecuador

Latest Videos