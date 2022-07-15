Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India plans to introduce ‘Right to Repair’ framework to help users fix gadgets independently

    The committee emphasised the need of giving customers the opportunity to choose how they have their devices repaired, citing practises like as deliberate obsolescence and the development of monopolies on spare parts.

    India plans to introduce Right to Repair framework to help users fix gadgets independently gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    The Union government is developing a "Right to Repair" framework to reduce restrictive restrictions implemented by some manufacturers, allowing consumers to repair things like as consumer durables, phones, and vehicles on their own. A government committee formed to provide a "complete framework" for the Right to Repair met for the first time on Wednesday and selected "key areas" to execute it.

    "The sectors highlighted are Farming Equipment, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Consumer Durables, and Automobiles/Automobile Equipment," the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement on Thursday.

    The committee emphasised the need of giving customers the opportunity to choose how they have their devices repaired, citing practises like as deliberate obsolescence and the development of monopolies on spare parts.

    Also Read | ‘Right To Repair’ bill passed in New York; here's everything you need to know about it

    It also highlighted how consumers frequently lose their right to claim a warranty if they have a product fixed by a "non-recognized" company. According to the statement, components and tools for servicing devices, including diagnostic tools, should be made available to third parties, including individuals, so that small flaws in the product can be fixed.

    Many governments throughout the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, have recognised the right to repair. In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission has instructed manufacturers to correct unfair anti-competitive practises and to ensure that consumers may undertake repairs themselves or through third parties.

    Also Read | AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to come with lightning port for charging

    According to the statement, once implemented in India, the framework would be a "game changer" for product sustainability and a driver for job creation. Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, chairs the committee. It also includes representatives from business and consumers, as well as academics and government authorities.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune, Satara; yellow warning for Mumbai, Thane - adt

    IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune, Satara; yellow warning for Mumbai, Thane

    Who was Ripudaman Singh Malik, the 1985 Air India bombing accused who was shot dead in Canada?

    Who was Ripudaman Singh Malik, the 1985 Air India bombing accused who was shot dead in Canada?

    India first Monkeypox case confirmed Centre steps up surveillance know about all about virus gcw

    India's first Monkeypox case confirmed, Centre steps up surveillance; know about all about virus

    Controversy over 'namaz at Lulu Mall' in Lucknow; Hindu group makes 'Love Jihad' claim

    Controversy over 'namaz at Lulu Mall' in Lucknow; Hindu group makes 'Love Jihad' claim

    Gender Equality India improves but still ranks 135th out of 146 nations gcw

    Gender Equality: India improves, but still ranks 135th out of 146 nations

    Recent Stories

    IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune, Satara; yellow warning for Mumbai, Thane - adt

    IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune, Satara; yellow warning for Mumbai, Thane

    Who was Pratap Pothen Actor filmmaker passes away at 70 drb

    Who was Pratap Pothen? Actor-filmmaker passes away at 70

    Rishi Sunak leads second round with 101 votes says judge me on my record not my wealth gcw

    Rishi Sunak leads second round with 101 votes, says 'judge on my record, not my wealth'

    China economy shrinks 2.6 per cent; experts say it won't meet growth target

    China's economy shrinks 2.6 per cent; experts say it won't meet growth target

    WhatsApp texts calls to work through Ray Ban Stories smart glasses Here s what we know gcw

    WhatsApp texts, calls to work through Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses; Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon