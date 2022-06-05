‘Right To Repair’ bill passed in New York; here's everything you need to know about it

"Fair Repair Act" comes as a result of government pressure to enforce consumers' rights to repair and refurbish purchased items. This is great news for independent repair shops since it means they will now be allowed to compete with manufacturers, opposing the repair market concentration caused by manufacturers restricting access to components and tools.

The New York state legislature approved the "right to repair" bill in a global first bill requiring producers of digital electronics to make parts, tools, information, and software available to customers and independent repair shops

According to a recent study, 59% of independent repair firms warned they could have to close their doors if 'Right to Repair' legislation is not passed.

Self-help organisations such as iFixit applauded the decision, calling it "one major leap towards mending". "People who wish to mend their own things can do so. And even if the notion of breaking open your laptop or phone makes you nervous, your repair experience should improve," iFixit announced the news in a blog post.

Previously, manufacturers could force consumers to purchase at manufacturer-authorized stores, but now they must compete.

"This historic law will benefit every customer in New York. We'll all be able to mend the things we enjoy, stop being compelled to buy new items we don't want, and allow the secondary market to give high-quality reuse choices," said Gay Gordon-Byrne, Executive Director of the Repair Association.

This bill covers the majority of electrical equipment, however there are several significant exceptions. It excludes motor cars (which are currently covered by a nationwide Right to Repair agreement between OEMs and aftermarket), household appliances, medical gadgets, public safety communications equipment such as police radios, agricultural equipment, and off-road equipment.

"The Digital Fair Repair Act prioritises customers, levels the playing field for independent repair businesses, and decreases our e-waste imprint on the environment," stated Patricia Fahy, a New York Assembly member.