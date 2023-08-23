India on the Moon, ISRO next aims for the Sun with Aditya L-1

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aditya-L1 is India's maiden space-based venture dedicated to Sun research, with the primary objective of monitoring solar activities and their influence on real-time space weather. Aditya-L1 is poised to explore the Sun's photosphere, chromosphere, and its outermost layers.

    India has made history with the successful landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) on the lunar surface. This achievement places India as the fourth country worldwide to accomplish this remarkable feat and the very first to reach the unexplored south pole of Earth's natural satellite. The success of India's Chandrayaan 3 Mission comes as a shot in the arm for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which is poised to achieve yet another significant milestone in the country's space exploration endeavours. 

    ISRO recently unveiled a sneak peek into the ambitious Aditya-L1 mission, India's inaugural space-based observatory designed to scrutinize the Sun. ISRO took to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter to announce that Aditya-L1 is gearing up for launch and has successfully reached its destination at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. 

    The satellite, crafted at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru, has made its way to its launch site.

    Aditya-L1 Mission

    Aditya-L1 is India's maiden space-based venture dedicated to Sun research, with the primary objective of monitoring solar activities and their influence on real-time space weather. 

    Positioned in a halo orbit encircling Lagrange point 1 (L1) within the Sun-Earth system, approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, this satellite enjoys a unique vantage point, enabling uninterrupted observation of the Sun without any hindrance or eclipses.

    Equipped with seven sophisticated payloads, Aditya-L1 is poised to explore the Sun's photosphere, chromosphere, and its outermost layers, including the corona, through a range of electromagnetic, particle, and magnetic field detectors.

    Moreover, the data collected by Aditya-L1's payloads is expected to furnish invaluable insights into the enigmas of coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, pre-flare and flare activities, as well as their distinctive characteristics. It will also shed light on the dynamics of space weather, particle propagation, and field interactions, among other phenomena.

    Unlocking Solar Mysteries

    India's Aditya-L1 mission represents a significant leap forward in unravelling the Sun's intricacies and understanding its profound impact on Earth. Beyond contributing to enhanced space weather forecasts, this solar observatory holds the potential to advance climate research. It underscores India's commitment to sustainable and innovative solutions in the realm of space exploration.

