BJP's Ram Madhav stated India is not a 'banana republic' and spectrum will be allocated by law. He slammed Rahul Gandhi's support for Elon Musk's Starlink, questioning Congress's changed stance and citing past UPA corruption.

India Not a 'Banana Republic': Madhav on Spectrum Rules

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Friday said India is not a “banana republic” and that all decisions on spectrum allocation will be taken through proper systems, rules and laws. He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Starlink issue.

Speaking to ANI, Madhav said, “It should be understood that India is not a banana republic. Here, all decisions will be taken through proper systems, rules, regulations, and laws.”

BJP Leader Questions Rahul Gandhi's 'Surrender' to Musk

Referring to the “oligarchs” remark, he said, “Those whom they are obliquely referring to as ‘oligarchs’ and so forth, they too are waiting for the allocation of spectrum. Whether it is Jio or Airtel, they too are waiting alongside Starlink.”

'How Did He Suddenly Become Surrender Gandhi?'

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Madhav said, “The most amusing reaction is that of Rahul Gandhi. He used to tell all of us that in front of Elon Musk, in front of Trump, you surrender; that you are a party of surrender, saying this and that.”

He questioned the Congress’s shift in stance, saying, “Now what has happened that they are surrendering so much? Why are they so eager... if Elon Musk faces any difficulty? Their own Jairam Ramesh was saying earlier, a few months ago, that Elon Musk’s Starlink is a threat to the nation’s security. Their advisors were saying it is a threat to the nation’s security.”

“How did he suddenly become ‘Surrender Gandhi’? What did they receive in the meantime that earlier they were levelling allegations against us, and now suddenly they have stepped up in service of Elon Musk?” he said.

Hitting out at the previous government, the BJP leader said, “Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party must understand that during their UPA government, massive corruption took place regarding spectrum. Spectrum was sold off haphazardly.”

Asserting the Centre’s position, he added, “This is Modi ji’s government. Everything will be done according to rules, regulations, and in conformity with the law. Whenever someone is supposed to get it, they will get it without any discrimination.”

The Starlink-Rahul Gandhi Exchange on X

The remarks come in the backdrop of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk calling the situation surrounding Starlink's efforts to enter the Indian market "troubling."

Rahul Gandhi had earlier replied to Musk's post, which claimed that Starlink was unable to secure a licence despite complying with Indian laws and requirements for five years. "Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy," Gandhi wrote on X.

In response, Musk posted, "Thank you, Rahul. This is indeed troubling." The exchange comes amid a public debate over the regulatory process for Starlink, SpaceX's satellite-based internet service, and Musk's allegations that vested interests were obstructing the company's entry into the Indian market. (ANI)