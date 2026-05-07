IDS Deputy Chief Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla dismissed Pakistan's military capabilities, highlighting India's paradigm shift in missile usage post-Operation Sindoor and its advanced satellite programs, affirming the nation's robust preparedness.

Integrated Defence Staff Deputy Chief Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla on Thursday dismissed Pakistan's military capabilities and reflected on the shift in India's missile usage following Operation Sindoor, affirming the country's preparedness against the western neighbour's attacks.

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India's Conventional Missile Force

Addressing a joint press conference here on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Lt Gen reiterated Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's remarks on the need for missile force and structures, and said that India is currently engaged in enhancing its capabilities "In a way, it's an indicator of firstly, the creation of the Army Rocket Force Command, of how hard it (Pakistan) was also hit. On April 30, during the Summit in ANI, the Defence Secretary had spoken about the need for us to have a kind of conventional missile force and structure. He brought out that there is a paradigm shift in the usage of such missiles. There's an emerging rationale to create such structures, and what structures will emerge is something of a debate which is happening. What I want to highlight is, firstly, in terms of Pakistan, you said it has created some structures. We know what its capabilities are. We know exactly what it has. So whatever structure it creates, we know what it has to bring against us. In terms of our own capabilities, we are enhancing our own capabilities to go beyond what we currently exist," Lt Gen Minwalla stated.

Dominance in Space Domain

Further speaking on the launch of four satellites by Pakistan, the Lt Gen noted India's military satellite launches since 2001 to position India ahead of Pakistan in terms of such launches. He further affirmed that the Defence Space Agency will make further developments in terms of ISR and communication satellites. "We have noticed with professional interest the launch of four satellites by Pakistan recently. Let me also put it in context that our first military satellite was launched in 2001. Subsequently, in the last decade, we have been launching satellites constantly. We understand probably more than anybody that it is not space is not only just an enabler, it is a contested operational domain. We formed the Defence Space Agency in the year 2019 at the headquarters of IDS with a simple mandate that it looks after all space-related issues of the three services and coordinates that effort. So we are well, I would say ahead and we have some niche programs to be launched. The Defence Space Agency will soon start controlling some constellations as we go ahead in the next couple of years, in terms of ISR satellites, in terms of communication satellites, and we are looking very carefully at space situational awareness," he stated.

Operation Sindoor: A Manifestation of Reforms

Recalling Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in response to the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, the Lt Gen said that it was the "manifestation of deliberate institutional strengthening". He stated that the operation highlighted India's advanced situational vigilance and was executed by joint efforts from "intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance inputs". He added that the system is not being translated and integrated into the "Joint Operations Control Centre" for effective targeting and decision-making. "What we witnessed during Operation Sindoor was not just an isolated success but the manifestation of deliberate institutional strengthening. The success of Operation Sindoor is firmly rooted in the reforms initiated by the government, including the creation of the post of the CDS. The Raksha Mantri's declaration of 2025 as the year of reforms has been pivotal in driving jointness, integration of structures, organisational processes, and the push towards Atmanirbharta. These reforms provided the enabling framework that translated into operational success. The operation also highlighted enhanced situational awareness at all levels of command, supported by a robust joint communications architecture that enabled timely aggregation of all intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance inputs. This architecture continues to be strengthened and is now being integrated into a fully functional Joint Operations Control Centre for improved joint targeting and decision making," he stated.

Strengthening Multi-Domain Capabilities

Highlighting the significance of air defence during the operation, he said that systems like the "IACCS and the Akashteer" were utilised, which he said now contribute to a responsive air defence. The Lt Gen said that India is currently working n more layered architecture, including "drones, loiter ammunition and missiles". Hailing the effective coordination between different domains during Operation Sindoor, he said that the Defence Strategic Communication Division is being established "to counter misinformation in real time". "In the air defence domain, systems like the IACCS and the Akashteer were integrated to provide a unified and comprehensive air situation picture. These networks have since been further reinforced, contributing to a more resilient and responsive air defence grid. We are also working towards an integrated and layered architecture to ensure seamless protection against multiple threat vectors, including drones, loiter ammunition and missiles. Our multi-domain approach has expanded into new emerging domains," he said.

"In the space domain, close coordination with ISRO and the Department of Space is enhancing real-time ISR and targeting capabilities. In the information and the cognitive domains, coordinated efforts with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting during Operation Sindoor established an effective model of civil-military fusion. Building on this, the Defence Strategic Communication Division is being established, leveraging AI-enabled tools to counter misinformation in real time. Emerging technologies have underscored the importance of unmanned and autonomous systems," he added.

Background: Operation Sindoor

The remarks come in the backdrop of heightened security focus following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Indian forces had then struck nine terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir linked to terror outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, eliminating over 100 terrorists. The four-day military confrontation ended with a ceasefire agreement on May 10, 2025. (ANI)