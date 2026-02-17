PM Modi said India possesses the talent and entrepreneurial spirit to be an AI powerhouse. He stressed that startups and the tech ecosystem can create AI solutions to boost manufacturing, improve governance, and generate jobs for the country's youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has the talent and entrepreneurial energy to become an AI powerhouse and the country's startups and tech ecosystem can build AI solutions that enhance manufacturing and generate new jobs. In an exclusive interview with ANI, PM Modi said the government remains committed to strengthening every effort by the youth to make AI a force-multiplier for innovation and inclusion and the Union Budget 2026-27 reinforces this vision.

An AI Powerhouse for Innovation and Inclusion

"India has the talent and entrepreneurial energy to become an AI powerhouse, not just as a consumer, but a creator. Our startups, research institutions and tech ecosystem can build AI solutions that enhance manufacturing, improve governance and generate new jobs. I am confident that our youth can build AI solutions for Indian realities, designed for farmers, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs and grassroots innovators," he said.

"We remain committed to strengthening every effort by our talented youth to make AI a force-multiplier for innovation and inclusion. The Union Budget 2026-27 reinforces this vision. It expands support for data centres and cloud infrastructure, strengthening domestic compute capacity," he added.

Building the Infrastructure for AI

PM Modi said that under the IndiaAI framework, startups and research institutions are being supported with access to high-performance AI compute resources.

"Continued push for semiconductor manufacturing, electronics PLI, AI Centres of Excellence and digital skilling strengthens both hardware and human capital foundations. In short, we are not just nurturing talent, but we are building the infrastructure, policy ecosystem and skills base required for India to move from participating in the AI revolution to shaping it," he said.

AI Impact Summit 2026: A Global Platform

India is hosting AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20. It is anchored in three foundational pillars, or 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday. The Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, has witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

PM Modi will deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence. (ANI)