    India's first Vande Metro becomes Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Check timings, route and key features

    The high-speed rail will run between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, and the official flag-off ceremony will take place at 4:15 pm from the Bhuj railway station, while the Prime Minister will join the event from Ahmedabad.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 3:56 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate India's first Vande Metro service, now renamed as 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail,' on September 16. The high-speed rail will run between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, and the official flag-off ceremony will take place at 4:15 pm from the Bhuj railway station, while the Prime Minister will join the event from Ahmedabad.

    All you need to know about Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail:

    Route and speed: Covering a 360-kilometer distance, the train will stop at nine stations and complete the journey in 5 hours and 45 minutes, reaching a top speed of 110 km/h.

    Schedule: The train, numbered 94802, will depart from Bhuj at 5:05 am daily, except Sundays, and arrive in Ahmedabad by 10:50 am. Regular services will commence on September 17 from Ahmedabad.

    Stops: It will halt at key stations like Sabarmati, Chandiodiya, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Halvad, Samakhiali, Bhachau, Gandhidham, and Anjar, ensuring extensive intercity connectivity.

    Fares and features: The journey will cost Rs 455 per passenger. With 12 coaches seating 1,150 passengers, the train promises a superior travel experience with ergonomically designed seats, air-conditioned cabins, and modular interiors.

