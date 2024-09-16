India's first Vande Metro becomes Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Check timings, route and key features

The high-speed rail will run between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, and the official flag-off ceremony will take place at 4:15 pm from the Bhuj railway station, while the Prime Minister will join the event from Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate India's first Vande Metro service, now renamed as 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail,' on September 16. The high-speed rail will run between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, and the official flag-off ceremony will take place at 4:15 pm from the Bhuj railway station, while the Prime Minister will join the event from Ahmedabad.

All you need to know about Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail:

Route and speed: Covering a 360-kilometer distance, the train will stop at nine stations and complete the journey in 5 hours and 45 minutes, reaching a top speed of 110 km/h.

Schedule: The train, numbered 94802, will depart from Bhuj at 5:05 am daily, except Sundays, and arrive in Ahmedabad by 10:50 am. Regular services will commence on September 17 from Ahmedabad.

Stops: It will halt at key stations like Sabarmati, Chandiodiya, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Halvad, Samakhiali, Bhachau, Gandhidham, and Anjar, ensuring extensive intercity connectivity.

Fares and features: The journey will cost Rs 455 per passenger. With 12 coaches seating 1,150 passengers, the train promises a superior travel experience with ergonomically designed seats, air-conditioned cabins, and modular interiors.

