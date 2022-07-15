Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's first Monkeypox case confirmed, Centre steps up surveillance; know about all about virus

    The monkeypox virus usually causes fever, rash, and enlarged lymph nodes. It may also result in a variety of medical issues. It is normally self-limiting, with symptoms lasting two to four weeks, however severe instances might occur.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 9:04 AM IST

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed the country's first monkeypox case in Kollam on Thursday. "There is nothing to be concerned about or nervous about. All of the necessary actions are being done, and the patient is stable," according to the health minister.

    The patient's close contacts include his father and mother, who have been kept under monitoring at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College (TVM). Monkeypox signs were discovered at the TVM. According to the health minister, "He flew here from the United Arab Emirates. On July 12, he arrived at Trivandrum Airport. His acquaintance in the UAE had just tested positive for monkey pox. His father and mother are good friends."

    Centre steps up surveillance

    The Union Health Ministry requested states on Thursday to boost surveillance for monkeypox, which has been identified in a number of nations throughout the world. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan emphasised in a letter to the states and UTs the importance of a thorough monitoring system at all ports of entry to rapidly detect and isolate suspected patients.

    The Centre stated in the letter that all key stakeholders, including health screening teams at points of entry, disease surveillance teams, and doctors working in hospitals, should be oriented and re-oriented about common signs and symptoms, differential diagnosis, case definitions for suspects, probable, or confirmed cases.

    All about monekypox

    Monkeypox, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is a viral zoonosis (a virus transferred to people from animals) with symptoms comparable to those observed in smallpox patients in the past, but clinically less severe.

    The monkeypox virus usually causes fever, rash, and enlarged lymph nodes. It may also result in a variety of medical issues. It is normally self-limiting, with symptoms lasting two to four weeks, however severe instances might occur.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 9:04 AM IST
