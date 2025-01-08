India extends Sheikh Hasina’s visa amid extradition call, Bangladesh revokes ousted PM's passport

India has extended the visa of ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina despite growing calls from Dhaka for her extradition.

India has extended the visa of ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina despite growing calls from Dhaka for her extradition. The decision comes as Bangladesh’s interim government intensifies its legal pursuit of the former leader, who faces several accusations, including crimes against humanity.

Earlier this week, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued a second arrest warrant against Hasina, 77, over allegations of enforced disappearances and the July killings. These charges stem from her 16-year tenure as Prime Minister, which ended in August last year following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League (AL) regime. In addition to the warrants, Dhaka has revoked Hasina’s passport along with those of 96 others allegedly involved in serious human rights violations.

India’s extension of Hasina’s visa has drawn significant attention, though authorities have dismissed claims that she has been granted asylum. Sources clarified that India lacks a specific legal framework for handling refugees and asylum requests. Decisions on extradition, they said, would hinge on a complex interplay of legal, diplomatic, and humanitarian factors.

Bangladesh’s interim government announced the cancellation of passports for 22 individuals implicated in enforced disappearances and 75 others, including Sheikh Hasina, accused of involvement in the July killings. Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder revealed these developments during a press briefing but did not disclose the identities of the remaining individuals whose passports were revoked.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 last year after widespread protests swept through Bangladesh, fueled by allegations of corruption, authoritarianism, and human rights abuses during her rule. Since then, she has been residing in India, where the government’s decision to extend her visa highlights the delicate balance it seeks to maintain between addressing Dhaka’s extradition demands and navigating broader regional and humanitarian concerns.

