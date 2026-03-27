The government is committed to stable petrol and diesel prices, absorbing rising costs rather than passing them to consumers. Despite import dependence and a global price surge, India has sufficient fuel supplies and is expanding its PNG network.

The Petroleum Ministry on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining stable petrol and diesel prices, despite India's high dependence on imports. Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), highlighted that more than 10,000 new PNG connections are being added daily through coordinated efforts between central ministries and state governments to fast-track approvals and expand the network.

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Government Absorbs Price Shocks, Assures Ample Supply

"While fuel prices have increased in many countries around the world, petrol and diesel prices in India have not been raised. As mentioned earlier, excise duty reductions were implemented. The government had two options: either pass the burden to consumers or absorb it. The government chose to absorb the burden to ensure that petrol and diesel prices do not increase," said Sharma. She emphasised that India has sufficient supplies of crude oil, petrol, diesel, LPG, LNG, and PNG. Despite the price of crude oil in the Indian basket rising from around USD 70 per barrel to over USD 100, the government has ensured there is no shortage of fuel products, though rumours of scarcity have led to unnecessary queues at petrol pumps.

"The purpose of sharing all this is to reiterate that we have sufficient availability of crude oil. Petrol and diesel are available in adequate quantities. Supplies of LPG, LNG, and PNG are all ensured. Despite this, rumours have been observed in several places, leading to long queues at petrol pumps. As you have seen, the price of crude oil in the Indian basket was around USD 70 per barrel but has now crossed USD 100. Even then, the Government of India has ensured that there is no shortage of any product," she said.

Price Stability and PNG Network Expansion

Sharma noted that while fuel prices have increased in many countries, India has kept petrol and diesel prices stable through excise duty reductions. Since April 2022, prices have either decreased or remained unchanged, and even when excise duty was raised by Rs 2 in April 2025, the increase was not passed on to consumers. The government absorbed the additional cost rather than passing it on to the public. Efforts to expand the PNG network have been supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, DPIIT, and state governments, who set timelines for approvals and issued orders to improve ease of doing business. These initiatives have resulted in over 10,000 new PNG consumers being added every day.

"I would also like to inform you that since April 2022, petrol and diesel prices have either decreased or remained stable--they have never increased. Even in April 2025, when excise duty was increased by ₹2, it was not passed on to consumers. This is an important fact to keep in mind. During this period, we also got an opportunity to expand the PNG network. In this regard, letters were sent to different state governments and central ministries, and full cooperation was received. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) fixed timelines for approvals, DPIIT also set timelines, and state governments issued several orders to improve ease of doing business. As a result of these efforts, more than 10,000 new PNG consumers are being added daily," said Sharma.

Crackdown on Hoarding and Black Marketing

To address panic buying and rumours, strict action has been taken against hoarding and black marketing, with around 3,000 raids conducted, 1,500 cylinders seized, approximately 710 FIRs registered, and 350 distributors issued show-cause notices. State governments and oil marketing companies have played a key role in these enforcement efforts.

Sharma said, "To control the situation, as well as rumours, black marketing, and hoarding, state governments have played a crucial role. With their support, significant control has been achieved. Daily raids are being conducted, cylinders are being seized, and FIRs are being registered. If I share yesterday's data: around 3,000 raids were conducted, 1,500 cylinders were seized, and so far approximately 710 FIRs have been registered. Additionally, teams from oil marketing companies are also active and carrying out surprise inspections. Around 350 distributors have been issued show-cause notices. Finally, through all of you, I would like to once again clearly state to the citizens of the country: we have sufficient supplies of crude oil, LPG, diesel, and petrol. Therefore, please do not believe in rumours. Purchase only when necessary--there is no need for panic or crowding at petrol pumps." (ANI)