India in 'Amrit Kaal of Cultural Reinvention': CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday stated that "India is culturally reinventing itself" and attributed it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. CM Dhami inaugurated the Dhwaj Vandan Ceremony organised by Dev Sanskriti University at Shantikunj, Haridwar, on the occasion of the Centenary Celebrations 2026 of Param Vandaniya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma Ji and the Akhand Deep Centenary Year (1926-2026).

Addressing the gathering at the ceremony, Dhami said that "India is now in its Amrit Kaal of its cultural reinvention." "Today, under Prime Minister Modi's strong leadership, India is reinventing itself culturally... Once trapped in a slave mindset, India is now proud of its cultural values and heritage. India is reconnecting with its roots and is headed on the path to being the Vishwa Guru once again..." Uttarakhand CM Dhami said.

CM Highlights Ceremony's Significance

Speaking to the media after the event, Dhami highlighted the cultural significance of the ceremony and lauded the organisers. "Today is the birth centenary of the revered Mata Ji, and it is also the day marking the completion of 100 years of Gurudev's penance and spiritual practice. More than 40,000 devotees and members of the Gayatri Family are arriving here from the country and around the world. I welcome everyone to the Devbhoomi. I appreciate the organisers of this grand event. The knowledge to be imparted in this event will surely prove beneficial for the Sanatan Dharma and Bharat," he said.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpalji Maharaj and Chinmay Pandya, Pro Vice Chancellor, DVVS, were also present at the ceremony.

Promoting Cultural Heritage in Lucknow

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Uttarayani Kauthig organised by the Parvatiya Mahaparishad in Lucknow. Addressing the gathering on the inaugural occasion of the event, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt greetings on Uttarayani, Makar Sankranti, and the Ghughutiya festival.

Welcoming mothers, sisters, elders, and youth from different regions of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, he said that Uttarayani is not merely a folk festival but a powerful symbol of Uttarakhand's cultural identity and deep-rooted traditions, a release said.

He said that the Kauthig, organised in Lucknow, is a wonderful platform for preserving the shared cultural heritage of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The display of folk songs, dances, traditional attire, handicrafts, and cottage industries not only keeps traditions alive but also strengthens local artisans and the rural economy. He described the event as a strong example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vocal for Local" vision being implemented on the ground. (ANI)