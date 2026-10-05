Union Minister Anupriya Patel announced India Chem 2026, Asia's biggest chemical and petrochemical event, in Mumbai from Oct 22-24. The forum will unite global stakeholders to create a future blueprint and forge business collaborations.

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel on Monday said India Chem 2026 will bring together stakeholders from across the chemicals and petrochemicals sector to discuss the industry's future and forge business collaborations.

Patel said the three-day event will be held in Mumbai from October 22 to 24 and will provide a platform for industry representatives, innovators and researchers to deliberate on the sector's future, particularly amid the current geopolitical environment and the need for resilient economies. She said, "India Chem 2026 will be held in Mumbai from October 22-24. This is Asia's biggest event for the chemicals and petrochemicals sector. People from across the world and our country who are associated with the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, innovators, researchers and everyone will come to one platform and decide the blueprint for the future of this sector. They will also forge several business collaborations. In wake of the current geopolitical situation, it is essential for us and everyone else to have a resilient economy."

Driving India's Manufacturing Mission

Highlighting the government's focus on manufacturing and the goal of achieving a developed and self-reliant economy by 2047, Patel said the chemicals and petrochemicals sector would play an important role in the country's manufacturing mission. He further said, “India is focused on the goal to be developed and self-reliant economy by 2047. Amid all this, it becomes important to encourage manufacturing. In our manufacturing mission, chemicals and petrochemicals sector plays a significant role. Govt of India and our department have brought Bhavya Rasayan Scheme, through which we are about to establish 3 major chemical parks. So, through this forum, we have also urged the States as well as the industry to send proposals to the Govt of India at the earliest.”

Focus on Research, Development, and Investment

Patel also highlighted efforts to increase investment in research and development in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector, while noting initiatives and government measures aimed at strengthening manufacturing and encouraging the industry's growth. “For better manufacturing in chemicals and petrochemicals sector, efforts are being made to ensure that investment increases in research and development. Efforts are being made to include chemicals and petrochemicals sector under the new scheme of Govt of India, the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme of Department of Science & Technology. All new initiatives announced by the Govt of India - be it National Critical Mineral Mission, India Semiconductor Mission, Rare Earth Corridor, FDI norms and FTAs with countries around the world are all efforts that will encourage chemicals and petrochemicals sector. In times to come, they will help in establishing a chemicals and petrochemicals sector hub for the world,” She stated.

Bhavya Rasayan Scheme for Chemical Parks

On the proposed chemical parks, Patel said the government has issued guidelines under the Bhavya Rasayan Scheme and called upon states and industry to work together and submit proposals at the earliest. "Under the Bhavya Rasayan Scheme, Govt of India will provide Rs 1000 Crores and States' will give minimum contribution upto Rs 500 Crores. We have issued the guidelines. Industry and states will now sit together and send us proposals," She added. (ANI)