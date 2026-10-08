INDIA bloc leaders visited Raj Ghat, vowing to continue their 'satyagraha' against CEC Gyanesh Kumar until he resigns over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. Leaders cited diminishing public trust in the Election Commission.

Opposition Vows 'Satyagraha' Until CEC Resigns

After the INDIA bloc leaders paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, Congress MP Pawan Khera on Thursday affirmed that the opposition will continue their “satyagraha” against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in a "non-violent manner" till he resigns from the post.

The opposition leaders’ protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise continued for the third consecutive day as the INDIA bloc, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Khera said, "We came here to gain strength. We came here seeking blessings of Gandhi ji, that we may protest peacefully and succeed; may wisdom prevail on Gyanesh Kumar so that he resigns; may wisdom prevail on Narendra Modi and Amit Shah so that they quit misdeeds and do something good for once in their life. Our 'satyagraha' will continue in a non-violent manner. We will continue to fight until Gyanesh Kumar resigns and democracy is safeguarded in this country."

Leaders Demand Ouster, Citing Lack of Trust

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi called for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, claiming a diminishing public trust in the Election Commission. He said, "Even the common public wants the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The common public now has doubts about the EC and its fairness. So, I think the longer Gyanesh Kumar continues in his position, the more the trust of the public in the EC will diminish."

Deepender Hooda also said, "This struggle will continue until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns."

Pramod Tiwari also reiterated the opposition's demand for elections through ballot papers and scrapping of the SIR exercise. Tiwari said, "The protest today has concluded. We will inform you about what we will do tomorrow. Our agitation will continue until CEC, who murdered democracy in this country, resigns and an FIR is registered against him. We also demand that elections be held through ballot paper and that SIR be scrapped...Whenever a dictator starts weakening, he starts using force. They are registering an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. The public will file an FIR against them and lock them up."

Protest Continues for Third Day at Raj Ghat

Following two days of intense protests in the national capital, INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. This marked the third consecutive day of protest by the opposition MPs after they staged a march to Nirvachan Sadan on Tuesday and protested near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. Several leaders were detained on the last two days. Today, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, RJD MP Manoj Jha and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were among the leaders who visited Raj Ghat.