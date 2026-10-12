A united opposition, the INDIA bloc, is marching to the Supreme Court to protest the Election Commission and SIR process. Leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Tejaswi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav have joined, with Rahul Gandhi leading the 'Chalo Dilli' call.

The stage is set for a massive face-off as a united opposition represented by the INDIA bloc parties is marching towards Supreme Court to take their protests against the Election Commission and the SIR process forward.

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, former Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav have also added their support to the march. Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We are demanding justice, nothing else. This is for people, for humankind, for justice...We want justice and nothing else."

Opposition Leaders Voice Concerns

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said that the march was a way to show the BJP led government that the INDIA bloc would fight against the system. "This is a show of giving them assurance that we are going to fight for them, that we represent them and their voice should be heard here. This brute force here and declaring us unlawful is a clear show of violation of anything that is Constitutional and disrespect to the Supreme Court which this Govt is showing, Despite Supreme Court's rulings, they have violated and they have named us. You ask about SIR and they filed an FIR. One Gyanesh is more than 'Bharat desh'?" she said.

Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna she said, "We are trying to reach all constitutional bodies, they all are not favouring and upholding the constitution."

Call for Impartial Electoral Process

MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the march by the INDIA bloc was to ensure that there was an impartial electoral process. “The current situation in the country is no secret to anyone. The BJP and the Election Commission are colluding to influence election results. Evidence of this has now come to light, which is why this movement is underway; under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we will once again raise our voices through this movement to demand justice and ensure that the people of this country have an impartial Election Commission and a fair electoral process. If the Chief Election Commissioner himself is involved in facilitating BJP candidacies, what will be left of the country? What kind of democracy will remain? Furthermore, the manner in which the Delhi Police brutally suppresses the voices of protesters whenever they are raised is unacceptable. Today, we are marching to the Supreme Court in protest against this," he said.

Allies of the Congress are also rallying behind the call for 'Chalo Dilli' given by the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi said, "This is the people's battle and will continue." Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "We are with what Rahul Gandhi does."

Rahul Gandhi Leads 'Chalo Dilli' March

Earlier, addressing a press conference at AICC HQ in the national capital ahead of the INDIA bloc march to the Supreme Court against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the PM was protecting the CEC. “We want this, and the government is making a big mistake because we want to show the country that the government, PM Narendra Modi, is protecting Gyanesh Kumar.”

“Chalo Dilli', March for Democracy against vote theft and the Election Commission under Gyanesh Kumar has been a public movement in Delhi for the past four to five days. Resistance has been there for much longer, for 10 to 12 or 13 years, but now it is crystallising. The question is: Why is Delhi jailed?" he said.

High Security in Central Delhi

High Security is in place in Central Delhi, security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed from till 4:00 PM on October 12, for security reasons. Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel. (ANI)