Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi inspects preparations for the INDIA bloc's upcoming 'Vote Bachao Maha Rally' at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, aimed at protesting against current democratic and governance issues.

Priyanka Gandhi Inspects Preparations for INDIA Bloc Rally

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday arrived at Ramlila Maidan to inspect preparations for the INDIA bloc's mega rally scheduled for November 1. The INDIA bloc has organised a massive 'Vote Bachao Maha Rally' at Ramlila Maidan / Indira Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi on November 1, 2026, to protest against issues surrounding electoral roll revisions, democratic institutions, and central governance.

Tribal and Public Mobilization Efforts

Ahead of the rally, Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey said citizens had a responsibility to raise their voices against what she described as the BJP government's attempts to dismantle democracy. "Given how the BJP government is working to dismantle the nation's democracy, it has become the responsibility of every citizen to raise their voice against it. Today, under the leadership of the esteemed Bandhu Tirkey and our own leadership, many people from Jharkhand are departing for Delhi," Tirkey said.

She highlighted the participation of tribal communities and women in the mobilisation for the rally, saying they had consistently played an important role in struggles over rights and major national issues. "The tribal community, in particular, has always been highly conscious of their rights and major national issues; they have consistently played a pivotal role in every struggle. You can see many women here today—women who are always at the forefront of any movement. They, too, are now setting off for Delhi," she said.

Expressing confidence in the gathering, Tirkey said, "I am fully confident that this massive public gathering on the 1st—which will resonate not just at the Ramlila Maidan, but across all of Delhi—will witness the people of this country making history."

Opposition Perspectives and Government Friction

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah said mass organisations representing workers, farmers, women, students and youth had extended their support to the rally, adding that preparations were progressing well. "All mass organisations, workers, farmers, women, students and youth have extended their support to the rally. Preparations are progressing very well," Mollah said.

He alleged that the government had initially granted permission for the rally but later reconsidered its position over concerns about the size of the gathering and the demands likely to be raised. "The government initially granted permission but later became apprehensive, thinking that a huge crowd would gather and the demands would be raised more forcefully... The government started thinking about stopping the rally. This is nothing but panic and fear," he said.

Mollah also questioned the government's stated concerns about the rally disrupting business activity, referring to a BJP event in Chandni Chowk scheduled a day before Chhath. "The BJP is holding an event in Chandni Chowk a day before Chhath, when business activity is at its peak, yet it claims our meeting would disrupt business. People are not fools; they understand that the government is trying to mislead them," he said.

Accusing the government of acting out of fear, Mollah added, "It is acting out of fear, and that fear will ultimately lead to its downfall."