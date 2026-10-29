INDIA bloc leaders have scheduled a formal public impeachment event against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, aiming to protest alleged electoral subversion and restore public trust in democratic institutions.

INDIA Bloc Organises Public Impeachment Against CEC

Finalising preparations for the upcoming 'public impeachment' programme against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), CPI(M) MP John Brittas joined INDIA bloc leaders at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to outline the structured framework of the protest event. Talking to reporters after the meeting at Kharge's residence, Brittas elaborated on the design of the proceedings and clarified that the initiative will mirror an authentic legislative accountability process rather than a casual demonstration.

“We have decided it would not be a mock impeachment. It would be the reflection of the aspirations of the people. We would have a proper impeachment process with a presiding officer there. Former Speaker... will be presiding over it. Representatives from different parties will speak. LoP, Rajya Sabha, would move the motion, and discussion would be summed up by LoP, Lok Sabha. There will be representatives from civil society. Victims of SIR also will give evidence,” John Brittas told reporters. Commenting further on the political posture of treasury lawmakers amid mounting disputes, Brittas added, "Nobody wants to be part of treasury bench in the current political scenario, because the treasury bench is seen as the benches which are supporting Gyanesh Kumar. So nobody wants to be seen as supporting Gyanesh Kumar."

Objectives and Participation in the Protest

Weighing in on the objectives of the upcoming mobilisation, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi emphasised that the protest aims to address systemic electoral vulnerabilities and restore public faith in democratic institutions. "Tomorrow’s discussion will be a crucial link in the movement to save the nation and the vote. We want every significant issue, especially those concerning the 'SIR' and the theft of votes, to be brought to light. By discussing the pain felt by the people and the assault on our democracy, we aim to highlight these issues and instil confidence in the public that we stand united in our mission to protect democracy," Gogoi added.

The remarks come as leaders of the INDIA bloc are preparing for a public impeachment programme against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The meeting at the residence of Kharge was attended by Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Meira Kumar, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi, along with Mahua Manjhi, John Brittas, Derek O'Brien, RJD leader Abhay Sinha and Samajwadi Party leader Harendra Malik, among others.

Scheduled Event Details and Accusations

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc will hold a public impeachment-style programme against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's official residence in New Delhi on October 30, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced on X. In his post, Ramesh said that after being denied other locations, the INDIA bloc would hold the programme at 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi, at 3.30 pm on Friday. “Having been denied other locations, the INDIA janbandhan will be holding a public impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar at 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi at 3.30 pm on Friday, Oct 30, 2026,” Ramesh wrote.

He accused the CEC of violating the Constitution and undermining the country's electoral democracy. “The CEC has demonstrably violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution. He has systematically subverted the very foundations of our electoral democracy. He has, to put it bluntly, lied to the Supreme Court. He has been the willing executioner on behalf of the Diabolical Duo whose turn will come next,” Ramesh wrote further.

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