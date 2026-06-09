JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha criticised the INDIA bloc, calling it an alliance of personal interests with no agenda. He claimed the public has rejected them for only opposing PM Modi. Meanwhile, the Opposition bloc met to discuss key national issues.

JDU Slams Opposition Bloc

Taking a sharp dig at the Opposition India bloc, Janata Dal (United) MP and the party's National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha on Tuesday asserted that the alliance has "filled with the leaders with personal interests", adding that the public has rejected them as they had "no agenda for the country". The JDU leader added that the INDIA bloc has "only one goal to oppose the National Democratic Alliance" (NDA) and PM Modi. Speaking to reporters, Jha said, "The INDIA alliance is not an alliance at all. In their alliance, everyone speaks and fights against each other. The DMK party had also joined the INDIA alliance, but where has it gone today?... The INDIA alliance is filled only with the interests of individuals. The public has rejected them. They have no agenda for the country. Their only goal is to oppose the NDA and PM Modi."

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INDIA Bloc Discusses Key Issues

Earlier on Monday, INDIA bloc parties met and sought an all-party meeting on the economic situation and other people-centric issues. Leaders of 23 opposition parties attended the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Briefing reporters in the presence of the senior alliance leaders, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the meeting unanimously agreed on five broad points, which will be taken up immediately.

Concerns Over Electoral Process

He said that the INDIA bloc leaders decided to jointly write to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) over issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, vote manipulation and the "stealing of elections". The leaders agreed that the letter would be delivered to the CJI very soon, seeking intervention on concerns raised by member parties regarding the electoral process.

Call for All-Party Meeting

The INDIA bloc also called upon the Union government to convene an all-party meeting at the earliest to deliberate on the precarious current economic situation, unemployment, price rise, issues concerning farmers and other people-centric matters, such as atrocities against marginalised sections, which require urgent policy intervention. (ANI)