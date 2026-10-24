The INDIA Bloc plans a public impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 30th and a massive Dilli Chalo March on November 1st at Ramlila Maidan, aiming to mobilize a million citizens to protest against alleged electoral misconduct.

INDIA Bloc Announces Nationwide Mobilisation

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal announced that the INDIA Bloc is set to launch a massive nationwide mobilisation, beginning with a public impeachment proceeding on October 30th against Chief Election Comissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Detailing the alliance's schedule of protests on X, Venugopal stated that the public’s verdict on removing the CEC will be delivered loud and clear. “In our effort to save the Constitution and defeat the Vote Chors, INDIA bloc will be holding a crucial Public Impeachment proceeding on 30th October - where the public’s verdict to remove the Vote Chor CEC Gyanesh Kumar will be delivered loud and clear,” Venugopal wrote.

Elaborating further on the subsequent phase of the agitation, which aims to bring a million citizens to the national capital under the leadership of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Venugopal announced that a Dilli Chalo March against Vote Chori will culminate at Ramleela Maidan on November 1st. “After this Public Impeachment, we will hold a Dilli Chalo March against Vote Chori culminating at Ramleela Maidan on November 1st, where at least a million concerned citizens will participate. Hon’ble INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji has reached out to all INDIA Bloc parties, requesting that their leaders and members present in Delhi during this period in full force,” Venugopal stated.

Preparation for Mega Rally

Earlier today, the AICC General Secretary reviewed preparations for the upcoming INDIA Bloc rally at Indira Bhavan, which is scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. In a post on X, Venugopal mentioned that meetings were held with the Chairpersons and In-charges of various frontals and departments of the party to discuss mobilisation efforts for the event. "We continued our meetings to take stock of preparations for the INDIA Bloc's Mega Rally against Vote Chori on November 1st, as we met with Chairpersons and In-charges of various frontals and departments at Indira Bhavan today," said Venugopal.

Moreover, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Venugopal met party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi to review preparations for the upcoming INDIA bloc rally against the alleged “vote chori” issue. AICC In-Charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and UP Congress President Aradhana Misra-Mona attended the meeting. KC Venugopal, in an X post, said that the party expects one million people to gather at Ramlila Maidan. Venugopal said that the rally is aimed at sending a strong message of unity amid the agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. “Our programs against the criminal Vote Chori orchestrated by Gyanesh & Co. - at Modi-Shah's behest - will be historic. People from all across the country will be attending in massive numbers, and it will send a strong message to every corner of India that we are united in protecting our democracy and driving these Vote Chors out of power,” the post read.

Future Agitation Plans

On October 5, Venugopal had announced the November 1 rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid the ongoing anti-SIR agitation. On November 25-26, the INDIA bloc is set to hold a Chalo Delhi March, which will include six yatras from different states towards the national capital. (ANI)

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